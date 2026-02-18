Ghanaians woke up to a troubling story as news spread of a newborn reportedly taken from Mamprobi Polyclinic in Greater Accra.

The incident sparked widespread concern, and a TikTok video captured the outrage of citizens at the health facility where it occurred.

Man demands CCTV footage from polyclinic

A concerned man present at the hospital acted courageously when he encountered an office where the polyclinic heads were meeting with the distressed new mother. She leaned her head on a man standing nearby, visibly shaken by the events.

The hospital head sat opposite her, engaged in discussion, when the concerned man forcefully entered the room, demanding access to the CCTV recordings. He insisted that the footage would provide a direct path to identifying and tracking down the individual responsible.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of February 18, 2026, has caused widespread distress among hospital staff, citizens, and online observers.

Netizens quickly reacted, sharing concern and calls for accountability. Authorities have since taken over the matter, with the Security Service launching investigations to determine the facts and ensure proper follow-up.

CCTV footage of baby thief fleeing scene

An alleged image of the woman, dressed in a nurse's uniform at the time of the incident, has circulated widely. In the footage, she is seen carrying the baby wrapped in a cloth, holding a white bag resembling a paper bag.

The woman wore white trousers and a sleeveless blouse as she walked confidently out of the polyclinic.

The circulating video and images have intensified public discussions about security measures in healthcare facilities, raising questions about safeguarding vulnerable patients and their families.

