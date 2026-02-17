A Ghanaian woman has sparked online debate after questioning what she describes as sudden hostility between couples following divorce

According to her, the change in attitude between divorced spouses often made co-parenting difficult or nearly impossible

She expressed concern and questioned why some fathers who were once devoted to their children changed after a sudden divorce

A young Ghanaian woman, believed to be divorced, has sparked an online conversation after raising concerns about what she described as the sudden hostility that arises between couples following a divorce.

According to her, she has observed how two people who once shared a loving relationship can become adversarial after their marriage ends, sometimes to the extent that co-parenting becomes nearly impossible.

The young lady used her TikTok to address post-divorce hostility and the challenges of raising children with an ex-partner. Photo credit:Maica/Getty Images

Source: UGC

She said she believes co-parenting should remain achievable after a divorce, particularly for the sake of the children. However, she noted that in many cases, one partner, often the husband, can make the situation difficult, especially when both parties are required to work together in raising their children.

“I want to understand why, whenever there is a divorce, ex-husbands tend to become hostile and try to use the children against you. From what I’ve observed, it is often the woman who is trying to make co-parenting work.”

“You would think these men truly loved their children. But the moment there is a divorce, that is when you begin to question whether they genuinely wanted children in the first place.”

She further questioned the rationale behind making life difficult for a former partner and, by extension, the children, by neglecting parental responsibilities after a divorce.

The young woman called for better communication between divorced partners for the sake of their children. Photo credit: Iryna Veklich/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

She advised divorced couples to maintain open and effective communication and to make a conscious effort to understand one another for the sake of their children.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Reactions to woman's advice to divorced couples

Scores of people have taken to the comment section of the TikTok video to share their views on the subject. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Charlesoteng commented:

"My sister you cannot understand this problem unless you listen to both parties adn find out what brought about the divorce."

Felycia Kuupol noted:

"Sis, you will be fine. You will get used to it, trust me, and someday, you will look back and smile. Many divorcees have passed through it. Be strong and limit the amount of stress it comes with. You will be fine."

Fabiano said:

"Madam, there are situations where the men did everything for their children and former spouses, but the ex-spouses went ahead to stain the father's name."

Chorchor noted:

"I think it depends on the situation and circumstances leading to the divorce. That is what brings the bitterness."

Selorm's Blog commented:

"I have been divorced for more than two years, and my former wife left me with three beautiful kids. As a single father, it has not been easy, but God has been faithful. She left the kids and I have taken responsibility. So, Sister, you can say some men and not all men. There are men out there who are equally going through what you are experiencing. Maybe it is because we men do not come out to complain."

Source: YEN.com.gh