Ghanaian musician, Showboy, has reportedly beenhospitalised days after he was arrested and held by the Ghana Police Service

In a couple of videos that have gone viral, the singer was seen sitting on a hospital bed as he seemingly received oxygen

Showboy's reported condition has sparked reactions on social media as Ghanaians shared varied views about his case

Renowned Ghanaian rapper Sam Safo, widely known as Showboy, has reportedly been hospitalised days after he was arrested and detained by the Ghana Police Service.

Showboy arrested by Ghana Police Service

On Tuesday, February 3, 2026, news broke that the police had apprehended Showboy after he allegedly escaped from his earlier arrest.

According to reports, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service stormed the singer's residence on Friday, January 30, 2026, to nab him.

His arrest was related to a complaint of blackmail filed by music promoter David Mensah, aka Davido GH.

The scene, which was captured on video, showed Showboy confronting the officers.

Hours afterwards, the social media blogger Gossip24tv reported that the rapper had managed to escape from the police.

“Our sources can confirm that Showboy did not arrive with the team at the Police Headquarters today; he fled! As to how that happened, we don’t know," he shared on Facebook.

Showboy remanded after appearing before court

On Thursday, February 12, 2026, Showboy appeared before the Adentan Circuit Court for his first hearing following his controversial arrest.

According to reports, the musician was remanded into Nsawam Prison for two weeks after arriving late for his court hearing.

The judge reportedly adjourned the case to March 4, 2026, to allow for further proceedings.

Showboy reportedly hospitalised following his arrest

Reports that came in on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, suggested that Showboy was hospitalised at an undisclosed centre.

According to a Facebook post by Showbiz Blogger, the musician was battling to breathe due to asthma and several allergies.

In a couple of videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Showboy was seated on a hospital bed with a bottle of water placed in front of him while he received oxygen.

The footage has gone viral, stirring massive reactions from his fans and social media users.

Reactions to Showboy reportedly being hospitalised

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after videos of Showboy in the hospital went viral:

Paa Kwesi wrote:

“They should just release him. What’s his offence? Ahhh!”

Nana Kwame:

“Seriously, those trying to laugh at him don't know what this guy is up to!!!! He is up to something… I think I know what he is up to !!!! But this guy is being smart Lolx hahahah!! He is just doing this so he can get evidence on how to reproach his deportation from the USA to Ghana!!! He can cook a very nice story with evidence and videos, which can increase his chances to visit the USA again!!!”

Paul Carter wrote:

“This guy talks too much. Honestly, people don't know that talking too much reduces one's lifespan. Talking too much can make you die young. If your lifespan is 70, you can die at 50 years if you talk too much. Anyway, I wish him a speedy recovery.”

Marvis wrote:

“Speedy recovery to him. The guy is not all that strong.”

Showboy reportedly sent to psychiatric hospital

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Showboy was reportedly taken to a psychiatric hospital shortly after his arrest for an assessment of his mental state.

While authorities did not officially explain the decision, videos believed to have been recorded at a facility surfaced online, causing many reactions.

