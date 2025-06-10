The National Ambulance Service has activated a national emergency alert, placing all EMTs on standby to assist during the ongoing GRNMA strike.

The Ministry of Health has formally requested EMT support to stabilize emergency cases, dress wounds, and assist with referrals

As the GRNMA strike enters its second week, critical hospital units like ERs and ICUs face mounting pressure

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

As hospitals continue to feel the impact of the current nurses' strike, the National Ambulance Service (NAS) has begun preparations to deploy Emergency Medical Technicians (AEMTs) to support overwhelmed health facilities.

The move comes after a directive from the Ministry of Health (MoH), following the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA)'s decision to begin a nationwide strike on Monday, June 2, 2025 .

The Minister for Health, Kwabena Minta Akandoh, and the Ghana National Ambulance Service prepares to deploy EMTs to support hospitals amid GRNMA strike. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

Although five other nursing unions chose not to join the industrial action, the GRNMA's absence has already led to a critical staff shortage in key departments like Accident & Emergency (A&E) units.

In response to the worsening situation, the NAS has issued an internal alert to all regional and district teams, calling on Emergency Medical Technicians to remain on standby for potential deployment.

The alert emphasised that emergency departments are facing a critical shortage of personnel, requiring immediate assistance to stabilise patients, perform wound care, monitor vital signs, and administer medications under supervision.

Although EMTs have not yet been deployed, they have been instructed to prepare and report in full official uniform when the call comes.

Station Managers across Ghana have been tasked to identify qualified EMTs who are fit for deployment and can support emergency operations at affected hospitals.

Ministry of Health’s official directive

The Ministry of Health has acknowledged the strike in an official communication to the NAS Chief Executive Officer.

The Ministry expressed concern over the disruption to healthcare services and requested NAS to stay operationally ready to support patient referral systems nationwide.

The directive is part of a wider emergency response plan aimed at reducing the impact of the strike on patient care, particularly in high-risk departments like A&E, maternity, and intensive care.

Why are the nurses on strike?

The GRNMA’s industrial action has its roots in grievances over working conditions, salary delays, and a long-standing impasse over the implementation of their collective bargaining agreement.

Despite several rounds of negotiations, the union proceeded with the strike after failing to reach a satisfactory agreement with government stakeholders.

Meanwhile, other healthcare unions have opted to continue working, allowing some basic services to function.

However, with GRNMA members absent, many hospitals are now under-resourced, forcing doctors, allied health professionals, and EMTs to shoulder a heavier burden.

The Ghana National Ambulance Service gets ready for deployment of EMTs to support hospitals amid nurses strike. Photo credit: Ghana National Ambulance service/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

A national health system under pressure

As the nurses’ strike enters its second week, the situation has placed extraordinary pressure on the healthcare system.

While EMTs have not yet begun deployment, their potential role in the coming days could be critical in maintaining emergency care services.

The collaboration between the National Ambulance Service and the Ministry of Health highlights the urgency of the situation and the importance of inter-agency cooperation.

Stakeholders across the sector are urging a speedy resolution to the strike, warning that prolonged disruption could risk lives and hinder Ghana’s ability to respond to emergencies.

In the meantime, the NAS continues to monitor the situation and prepare its personnel for possible deployment to ensure that emergency medical care remains uninterrupted.

Doctor urges government to end nurses’ strike

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Simone Frimpong Osei, Director of Sawmill Hospital in Kwesimintsim, urged the government to engage directly with the GRNMA to end their nationwide strike.

Overwhelmed doctors are now covering nursing duties, leading to stalled services, including oncology care at Effiankwanta Regional Hospital.

Dr.Osei warned that prolonged strike conditions could lead to dangerous errors and urged compassionate dialogue over legal battles.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh