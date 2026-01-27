About 120 Ghanaian nurses arrived in Antigua and Barbuda, celebrated as a historic moment for healthcare

The first batch of Ghanaian nurses deployed to Antigua and Barbuda arrived safely with a warm welcome from the Caribbean country's government officials.

Antigua Health Minister Sir Molwyn Joseph welcomed the contingent of Ghanaian nurses, describing their arrival as a historic and deeply symbolic moment for the nation’s healthcare system.

Antigua News reported that 119 nurses arrived in the country on January 26.

Dressed in traditional African attire, Sir Molwyn was on hand to receive the nurses during a brief welcome ceremony at the airport.

“This is truly a delightful moment in the history of Antigua and Barbuda... This is perhaps the largest delegation to have crossed the Atlantic from Ghana on a single flight.”

“Let me say to the Ghanaians: you are our brothers and sisters. Brothers and sisters does not mean we have the same parents. It means you have rejoined your family."

Antigua's health officials estimate that the country requires approximately 400 nurses to operate its healthcare system effectively. At present, there are about 260 local nurses and 33 Cuban nurses in service.

An official welcome ceremony is scheduled for January 31 for the nurses, who have been contracted for three years.

GNA reported that a second batch of nurses left Ghana on January 26.

The deployment is part of the government’s Ghana Labour Exchange Programme, which places Ghanaian nurses in partner countries as part of bilateral cooperation in the health sector.

The nurses were seen off at Kotoka International Airport by the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah; the Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh; and the Minister of State in Charge of Special Initiatives, Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum.

