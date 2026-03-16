Chairman Wontumi Ordered to Open Defence in Galamsey Trial

An Accra High Court dismissed Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi's, no-case submission in his illegal mining trial

Prosecution successfully argued that there was a basis to the allegation against the New Patriotic Party politician

Boasiako has been accused of engaging in illegal gold mining through his company, Akonta Mining

An Accra High Court has dismissed the no-case submission filed by Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi.

The court subsequently ordered the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman to open his defence in an alleged illegal mining case.

An Accra High Court dismisses Chairman Wontumi's bid to halt his illegal mining case. Credit: Chairman Wontumi

Source: Facebook

3news reported that the prosecution had successfully established a prima facie case against Boasiako and his company Akonta Mining.

Boasiako's legal team had filed a submission of no case, arguing that after the prosecution called four witnesses who were cross-examined, the state had failed to establish the essential ingredients of the charges preferred against their client.

The prosecution argued that he financially aligned himself with the unlawful operations and granted various forms of support to the alleged crime.

The court agreed with the prosecution's position, ruling that there was sufficient evidence on record to require the accused persons to mount a defence.

With the no-case submission dismissed, the trial will now proceed to the defence stage, where Boasiako will have the opportunity to present their version of events regarding the alleged illegal mining operations at Samreboi.

What are the accusations against Wontumi?

Boasiako is standing trial over mining activities on his Samreboi concession without the requisite authorisation.

After his arrest on October 7, 2025, Boasiako was granted bail of GH¢15 million with three sureties in the first case against him and GH¢10 million with two sureties in the second case against him.

He and his company, Akonta Mining Company, are accused of engaging in mining operations on their mining concession without obtaining due approval.

In the second case, Boasiako has been accused of mining in the Tano Nimire Forest Reserve without a license and purposely facilitating the unauthorised felling of trees.

Chairman Wontumi is accused of engaging in illegal mining through his company, Akonta Mining. Photo credit: Chairman Wontumi

Source: Getty Images

The High Court in Accra barred Boasiako from leaving the country as part of his bail conditions.

He has been placed on the immigration stop list at all entry and exit points of Ghana, effectively restricting his travel abroad until the case is concluded.

Longstanding illegal mining claims against Wontumi

YEN.com.gh also reported that Akonta Mining had long been linked to illegal mining activities, especially in forest reserves, but Wontumi has denied these claims.

In 2022, the Media Coalition Against Galamsey called for the prosecution of the politician, saying there was evidence that the Minerals and Mining Act had been violated.

Wontumi is accused of having his company mine along the banks of the Tano River, with the coalition also accusing the past government of failing to truly fight illegal mining.

Source: YEN.com.gh