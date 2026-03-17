Ghanaians are yet to come to terms with the circumstances surrounding the plane crash in Tema that claimed the lives of two people on board

In a video, an eyewitness who claimed to have seen the aircraft flying at a low altitude detailed the actions of the pilot in the final moments leading to the crash

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared messages of condolence to the affected families

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An eyewitness to the ill-fated aircraft before its crash in Tema on Monday, March 16, 2026, has shared an interesting observation.

An eyewitness gives account of the 3I Sky Arrow Plane, that crashed in Tema, claiming two lives. Photo source: Roberto Billia/Facebook, @GHONE TV/TikTok

Source: UGC

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of GHOneTV, a middle-aged man who was recounting what he saw moments before the aircraft crashed said he realised the aircraft was flying at a very low altitude.

He realised the pilot could be seen struggling to keep the plane airborne and, at one point, stood upright before momentarily resuming his seat.

At that point, the eyewitness said he tried to get the attention of the pilot by gesturing to him to find out if something had gone wrong.

He concluded that the pilot, on noticing he could not stabilise the plane and keep it airborne, was desperately gesturing at him and other onlookers to move away moments before the plane came down.

"I was gesturing to him to know what was wrong, but I also realised that the blade of the aircraft had stopped. He tried to stabilise it, but it appears the engine failed him. I could see him making hand gestures at me. The engine went off, and that is how the aircraft crashed."

The dashboard of the Sky Arrow plane, 9G-ADV, which crashed in Tema on March 16, 2026. Photo source: Roberto Ballia

Source: Facebook

Details of the aircraft

A statement by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) indicated that the light aircraft, which was flying from Ho to Accra, was expected to reach its destination at 15:20 GMT and made its last radio contact at 14:18 GMT.

It added that further details would be communicated later.

At the time of writing this report, the video had generated over 200 likes and comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to eyewitness disclosure on plane crash

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video expressed pain over the unfortunate tragedy that claimed the lives of the victims.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

MODIC commented:

"The government should compensate this man; he has really tried. God bless you for your great effort, and may your expectations never be cut off, in Jesus' name. Amen."

Miss-Owusu opined:

"Aww, asem oo. All these are not working, but government personnel are using big cars."

Tema plane crash confirms Emmanuel Adjei's prophecy

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Emmanuel Adjei has got people talking in the wake of the unfortunate plane crash.

This comes after videos showed Prophet Adjei, during his online prayer session, detailing a vision about a plane crash.

The founder and leader of Prayer Palace Ministry International stated that he foresaw that the plane, while in flight, was suddenly hit by a strong wind.

Source: YEN.com.gh