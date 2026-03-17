Fuel Tanker Bursts Into Flames At Potsin Junction After Road Accident

A fuel tanker has overturned and exploded at Potsin Junction on the Kasoa-Winneba Highway, spreading flames to a nearby house.

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The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, March 17, 2026, when the tanker reportedly fell on its side, causing fuel to spill and ignite.

Emergency response teams have yet to provide official details on casualties or the extent of the damage.

Eyewitnesses said the fire quickly engulfed the surrounding area, raising concerns about the safety of residents in the vicinity.

Fire officers have secured nearby buildings and are now attacking the main incident

Further updates are awaited as emergency services work to control the situation.

Source: YEN.com.gh