The Ga-Adangbe traditional leaders have cautioned Afia Schwarzenegger over her remarks about Daddy Lumba's alleged burial site

In a video, Nungua Traditional Council member Reverend Dr Jesse Ankrah noted that they would take action against the online personality

The Ga-Adangbe traditional leadership's response to Afia Schwarzenegger has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians online

The Ga-Adangbe traditional leaders have threatened to take drastic action against US-based Ghanaian online personality Afia Schwarzenegger over her recent allegations against them amid the controversy over Daddy Lumba's burial site.

The Ga-Adangbe traditional leaders caution and threaten action against Afia Schwarzenegger over Daddy Lumba's burial saga. Photo source: GH Brain, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, DADDY LUMBA

Source: Facebook

On Tuesday, March 10, a purported letter from the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse's office emerged on social media, summoning Daddy Lumba’s family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, to appear before the Overlord Wor-Lumor Konor Nuumo Borkete Larweh Tsuru on March 12.

The letter indicated that his summons was related to widespread reports, including comments made by the Abusuapanin himself, that the late highlife legend had been buried at his residence in East Legon.

The Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse said that the matter had been brought before him and that Abusuapanin needed to visit his office to explain his actions, which reportedly go against Ga-Adangbe traditions and customs.

The TikTok post with the statement summoning Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu is below:

Ga-Adangbe leaders Threaten To Exhume Daddy Lumba’s Body

On Thursday, March 12, 2026, the Ga traditional leaders appeared at the Gborbu-Wulomo’s office in anticipation of their meeting with Daddy Lumba’s family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu.

After hours of waiting, the family head failed to show up, sparking anger and irritation among the leaders.

Addressing the media, Reverend Dr Jesse Ankrah said Abusuapanin’s purported actions had breached Ga law, customs, and traditions.

He said that due to Abusuapanin’s failure to honour their invite, the next step of action would be to storm Lumba’s East Legon residence to exhume the body for the necessary rites to be performed to purify the land.

He said the traditional leaders would sit down and decide on the next step of action to take to ensure the right thing would be done.

In response to the threats, Afia Schwarzenegger, who is a staunch supporter of the Abusuapanin, hurled insults at the Ga-Adangbe leaders on TikTok.

She swore by the seat of Otumfuo Osei Tutu, claiming the Ga community might not be able to exhume Daddy Lumba's body as threatened.

Ga-Adangbe leaders threaten action against Afia Schwarzenegger

In a press briefing on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, Reverend Dr Jesse Ankrah, speaking on behalf of the Nungua Gborbu Wulomo Palace, dismissed allegations of receiving money and gifts from some members of the late Daddy Lumba's family to speak on the matter.

He also dismissed claims that a dead individual could be buried on land belonging to the Ga-Adangbes without the permission of traditional leaders.

Afia Schwarzenegger blasts Ga-Adangbe leader over threats to exhume Daddy Lumba's body. Image credit: Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, Kotomoshi TV

Source: Facebook

In response to Afia Schwarzenegger's insults, Reverend Ankrah noted that the leaders would locate the whereabouts of the online personality and take action against her over her remarks.

The Instagram video of the Ga-Adangbe leaders threatening action against Afia Schwarzenegger is below:

Daddy Lumba's children speak amid burial saga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba's children spoke amid the saga around the burial site of their late father.

In a public statement, the late music icon's children noted that matters relating to his burial arrangements were private family matters.

Daddy Lumba's children also appealed for the public and media to grant them privacy to mourn their late father.

Source: YEN.com.gh