A German-based Ghanaian lady ordered a ride online and had a great conversation about her life with the driver who came to pick her up

The beautiful young lady and the driver talked about why she was not married and when she hoped to settle down with her boyfriend

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the touching footage

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A German-based Ghanaian lady ordered a ride online, and she engaged in a deep conversation with the driver who came for her.

In the conversation, the Uber driver was heard convincing the young lady to marry her boyfriend, whom she had been with for nine years.

An online-ride-hailing service driver encourages a young German-based Ghanaian lady to marry. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In the video on X, the driver asked the lady to stop wasting her time and agree to marry the man so they can settle down instead of living apart and dating.

The young lady insisted that even though they were in love with each other, she was not ready to settle down and had plans of accomplishing some dreams before she became a wife.

"I love him and I know he also loves me, but I am not ready to marry yet, and he's also not ready. Maybe I will be ready when I'm 30 years old. My generation does not marry early. We live our lives before we get married. I want to be stable, and I will not abandon my career, hopes and dreams just to marry a man."

"I admit that I'm lucky because not a lot of people in my generation can say they have been in a relationship with one person for nine years. So I know I am blessed," she added.

Despite her explanation, the driver insisted that the young lady needs to marry since she is also an only child, so she can give her parents numerous grandchildren.

"You need to marry early. You cannot continue dating a man for this long. Since you are an only child, you need to marry and give your parents many grandchildren. When you return to Germany, tell your boyfriend to marry you."

The young lady laughed intermittently while they conversed. However, the driver sounded serious and even asked to speak to the lady's mum at one point.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to the passenger and driver chat

YEN.com.gh collated reactions to the post shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@ericboatenggh said:

"That’s how German girls are, you can’t convince her to marry as long as she has set her mind, nothing can change her."

@Nanaezze wrote:

"Love has different meanings in different people's dictionaries. At least that's what this conversation taught me."

@realuche96 said:

"9 years ke? Legon university kraaa you for graduate since."

@ft_analytics91 wrote:

"You will date someone 7 to 8 years and break up for who to come & marry u!? Better marry that partner in spirit & in life 🤣."

@CoolGodVibes said:

"He tried talking some sense into her."

@SonpionG1 wrote:

"Don’t force married 👌let enjoy each other till the right time comes."

@GhKwesi88275501 said:

"Wei, like one lady I met, and she said she dated her ex for 7 or 8 years. I said please go back to him and force him to marry you. You’ve dated someone for almost a decade, and you left to come and put pressure on me."

@alphakennelgh wrote:

"These women, erh. Am also a driver and the stories I'm told erh. From both men and women. It's crazy."

Ama Maud, a young Ghanaian lady, expresses a desire to marry one of millionaire Osei Kwame Despite's sons. Photo credit: @ama_maud/TikTok & Oseikwamedespite/IG.

Source: UGC

Ghanaian lady wants to marry

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady said she hopes to marry one of Osei Kwame Despite's sons.

In a TikTok video, Ama Maud shared her vivid imagination of how she hopes to meet one of Despite's son and later get married to him.

Social media users shared their thoughts on her hopes.

Source: YEN.com.gh