Ebenezer Afanyi Dadzie, a seasoned Ghanaian journalist, has raised concerns over workers' failure to monitor SSNIT contributions

According to him, one's SSNIT contributions were essential contributions towards one's financial security after retirement

He advised young workers to actively monitor their SSNIT balances and contributions to ensure their employers made the necessary contributions on their behalf

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Ebenezer Afanyi Dadzie, a seasoned Ghanaian journalist, has raised concerns over what he describes as the lackadaisical attitude of many workers towards monitoring their social security contributions.

According to him, employer contributions to the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) serve as a critical safeguard against poverty after retirement.

Afanyi Dadzie Expresses Concern Over Ghanaian Employers’ Poor Approach to SSNIT Contributions. Photo credit: Afenya Dadzi/Facebook

Source: Facebook

However, he noted that many employees fail to verify whether their employers are consistently paying into their SSNIT accounts.

Sharing his personal experience, Dadzie noted that he only came to this realisation after being given the opportunity by officials of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust to review his contribution records.

He described what he discovered as worrying, stating that not all five employers he had worked for over his 19 years of active service had made the required contributions on his behalf.

The situation, he said, exposed how vulnerable he could become after retirement. He admitted that his predicament was partly due to his own failure to regularly check and ensure that the contributions were being made.

Dadzie further disclosed that the total contributions made over the 21 years on his behalf would not be sufficient to sustain him for more than two months after retirement.

He added that the reality becomes even more concerning, considering he still has just about 17 years left before retirement.

He has therefore urged workers to take a proactive approach by regularly monitoring their SSNIT contributions to secure their future.

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust is Ghana’s primary public pension fund, tasked with administering retirement benefits for workers in the formal sector.

The veteran journalist urges workers to regularly check their SSNIT contributions to avoid future hardship Photo credit: SSNIT/Facebook

Source: UGC

It was established to provide financial security for employees after retirement.

The trust collects mandatory contributions from both employers and employees and ensures the timely payment of pensions and other related benefits.

SSNIT’s mandate also includes safeguarding contributors’ funds, managing investments to grow the fund, and promoting social protection policies that help prevent poverty among retirees.

Its operations are critical to the long-term financial well-being of millions of Ghanaian workers.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Netizens share concerns about SSNIT contributions

Scores of netizens have taken to the TikTok social media platform to express their concerns on the subject raised by the seasoned journalist. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Pastor Eben Darko commented:

"Dear brother, please forget about the SSNIT, it cannot sustain you."

Ebenzer Afanyi Dadzi said:

"It is still your money, and you must be interested in it, no matter how small, especially if your employer is undercutting or cheating you, as I said. It's important for people to take other actions and invest in other things alongside SSNIT contributions."

SSNIT seeks investors for La-Palm, Elmina hotel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that SSNIT is seeking investors for the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel and the Elmina Beach Resort.

Addressing the Public Accounts Committee on Friday, November 7 2025, SSNIT boss Mr Kwesi Afreh Biney explained that the move is part of efforts to revive both facilities and return them to profitability.

He added that the Labadi Beach Hotel remains one of SSNIT’s strongest investments, recording profits of about GH₵80 million in 2024 and paying GH₵16 million in dividends in 2023.

Source: YEN.com.gh