Kennedy Agyapong Weighs in on “No-Bed Syndrome” at Major Hospitals in Ghana
- The tragic death of 29-year-old engineer Charles Amissah has reignited concerns over Ghana’s persistent “no-bed syndrome” in major hospitals
- Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has called for honest discussions on the crisis while highlighting his years of support to hospitals nationwide
- He revealed donations of beds, wheelchairs, PPEs, and over $1 million in medical logistics to improve patient care and comfort
The issue of “no-bed syndrome” in major hospitals across Ghana has sparked serious concerns in recent times, following the unfortunate demise of a 29-year-old engineer, Charles Amissah.
Charles Amissah, who was 29, died in February 2026 after being involved in a hit-and-run accident and subsequently being denied emergency care by three major hospitals in Accra due to the "no-bed syndrome."
This issue was further compounded after viral footage showed patients receiving care on chairs and floors at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH).
What did Ken say about no-bed syndrome?
"Don’t rush your journey": Fifi Kwetey shares cryptic message with photo of Zanetor Rawlings, sparks reaction
Reacting, the former Member of Parliament for Assin Central in the Central Region of Ghana, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, called for honest discussions about this chronic no-bed syndrome.
"As a country, we must begin to speak more honestly about the painful reality confronting our healthcare system, the persistent 'no-bed syndrome.' It is unacceptable that in this day and age, a Ghanaian in critical condition can be turned away from a hospital simply because there is no bed available," he said.
Watch the Facebook video below:
While reiterating his commitment to ending the no-bed syndrome in Ghana, Kennedy Agyapong, who is a two-time flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), used the opportunity to highlight his support for hospitals across the country.
He said he had supported the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Ho Teaching Hospital, Agogo Hospital, Tamale Teaching Hospital, Assin Fosu Roman Catholic Hospital, and many others with beds over the years.
"Over the years, I have made it a personal responsibility to contribute in my own way to easing this burden. At the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, I supported the Oncology Department with $145,000 in cash and about 200 hospital beds to improve emergency and inpatient care," he stated.
"At the Ho Teaching Hospital, Agogo Hospital in the Ashanti Region, Tamale Teaching Hospital, Assin Fosu Roman Catholic Hospital and many more, I donated beds, wheelchairs and essential medical consumables to enhance patient care and comfort," he further stated.
"During the COVID-19 period, I also extended support across the country with beds, PPEs and other medical logistics valued at approximately one million dollars," he added.
Doctors and nurse at Korle Bu interdicted
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital had interdicted two doctors and two nurses over the alleged failure to provide emergency care to a 29-year-old accident victim who later died.
A committee was constituted to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, as management reiterates its commitment to accountability and quality healthcare.
The management of the hospital reiterated its commitment to accountability and the delivery of quality healthcare.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.