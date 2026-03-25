The tragic death of 29-year-old engineer Charles Amissah has reignited concerns over Ghana’s persistent “no-bed syndrome” in major hospitals

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has called for honest discussions on the crisis while highlighting his years of support to hospitals nationwide

He revealed donations of beds, wheelchairs, PPEs, and over $1 million in medical logistics to improve patient care and comfort

The issue of “no-bed syndrome” in major hospitals across Ghana has sparked serious concerns in recent times, following the unfortunate demise of a 29-year-old engineer, Charles Amissah.

Charles Amissah, who was 29, died in February 2026 after being involved in a hit-and-run accident and subsequently being denied emergency care by three major hospitals in Accra due to the "no-bed syndrome."

Kennedy Agyapong weighs in on the “no-bed syndrome” at major hospitals in Ghana. Photo credit" Ken Ohene Agyapong/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

This issue was further compounded after viral footage showed patients receiving care on chairs and floors at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH).

What did Ken say about no-bed syndrome?

Reacting, the former Member of Parliament for Assin Central in the Central Region of Ghana, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, called for honest discussions about this chronic no-bed syndrome.

"As a country, we must begin to speak more honestly about the painful reality confronting our healthcare system, the persistent 'no-bed syndrome.' It is unacceptable that in this day and age, a Ghanaian in critical condition can be turned away from a hospital simply because there is no bed available," he said.

Watch the Facebook video below:

While reiterating his commitment to ending the no-bed syndrome in Ghana, Kennedy Agyapong, who is a two-time flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), used the opportunity to highlight his support for hospitals across the country.

He said he had supported the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Ho Teaching Hospital, Agogo Hospital, Tamale Teaching Hospital, Assin Fosu Roman Catholic Hospital, and many others with beds over the years.

"Over the years, I have made it a personal responsibility to contribute in my own way to easing this burden. At the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, I supported the Oncology Department with $145,000 in cash and about 200 hospital beds to improve emergency and inpatient care," he stated.

"At the Ho Teaching Hospital, Agogo Hospital in the Ashanti Region, Tamale Teaching Hospital, Assin Fosu Roman Catholic Hospital and many more, I donated beds, wheelchairs and essential medical consumables to enhance patient care and comfort," he further stated.

"During the COVID-19 period, I also extended support across the country with beds, PPEs and other medical logistics valued at approximately one million dollars," he added.

The Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital interdicts four medical practitioners over alleged negligence after failing to attend to an emergency care patient. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

Doctors and nurse at Korle Bu interdicted

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital had interdicted two doctors and two nurses over the alleged failure to provide emergency care to a 29-year-old accident victim who later died.

A committee was constituted to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, as management reiterates its commitment to accountability and quality healthcare.

The management of the hospital reiterated its commitment to accountability and the delivery of quality healthcare.

Source: YEN.com.gh