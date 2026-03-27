Red Clay Studios CEO Ibrahim Mahama struggles with injuries, eating with a straw after alleged police brutality

A fellow artist, Nana Kofi Acquah, shared the update on Mahama, who is demanding justice after the incident

The injuries have also compelled the artist to suspend work and cancel several international engagements

A new update has given a sense of the extent of the injuries Ghanaian artist and CEO of Red Clay Studios Ibrahim Mahama suffered from alleged police brutality.

A fellow artist, Nana Kofi Acquah, visited with Mahama and shared an update on how his life had changed in the short term in the short term.

Ibrahim Mahama's injuries from alleged police brutality affect his ability to chew food. Credit: Nana Kofi Acquah

Source: Facebook

According to his update on Facebook, the Red Clay Studios CEO ate with a straw in the aftermath of his injuries.

Acquah said Mahama could not chew and shared a photo of him using a straw.

"Ibrahim eats with a straw now because he can't chew. I made this photo the day after he'd been assaulted. His wife served us all jollof and chicken for lunch but because Ibrahim couldn't chew, he had to eat something watery with a straw. "

The focus of his post was to highlight the injustice done to the iconic artist.

The Inspector-General of Police, Daniel Tettey Yohuno, directed the Police Professional Standards Bureau to probe the assault the artist reportedly suffered.

Ibrahim Mahama cancels prestigious engagements

The injuries also compelled the artist to suspend work and cancel several international engagements.

Mahama said injuries from the attack left him with speech difficulties and sleeplessness.

Red Clay Studios CEO lost a tooth in the March 21 incident and was treated and discharged from the hospital.

The artist feared that the incident might keep him away from work for an extended period.

Who was accused of the police brutality?

The artist has accused the Inspector-General of Police's Special Operations Task Force, popularly known as the Black Maria and led by DSP Bawah Abdul Jalil, of police brutality.

The Black Maria team denied any wrongdoing and said it only acted to save the artist from a mob.

Mahama rubbished the claims by the police and insisted that they beat him up after he refused to delete visuals he took of them on the street.

The Inspector-General of Police directs the Police Professional Standards Bureau to probe the assault on artist Ibrahim Mahama. Credit: Ghana Police Service/Ibrahim Mahama

Source: Facebook

Mahama met the Inspector-General of Police on March 26, where he was assured of justice in the matter.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Director-General of Public Affairs, DCOP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, said the Inspector-General of Police had personally engaged Mahama and reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to uncovering the truth.

“The IGP listened to his side of the story, and he assured him that investigations will continue so we get to the bottom of this matter.”

Ibrahim Mahama makes ArtReview’s Power list

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ibrahim Mahama was the first African to top ArtReview’s Power 100 list.

Over the past year, the Ghanaian artist's work shaped creative innovation, cultural discourse, and institutional development.

Source: YEN.com.gh