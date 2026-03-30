Ghana Police Gun Down Notorious Robbers on Atebubu–Ejura Highway

Two armed robbers were shot dead in police operations linked to attacks on the Atebubu–Ejura Highway

A notorious suspect, Oman Amandu, was among the dead after a gun battle with police at his hideout

Another shootout saw police engage five robbers armed with heavy weapons along the highway

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Two suspected armed robbers were shot dead in separate police operations linked to a series of attacks along the Atebubu–Ejura Highway.

One of the deceased was identified as Oman Amandu, while the other fatality remains unidentified.

Police kill two robbers linked to attacks on the Atebubu–Ejura Highway. Credit: Ghana Police Service

Source: Facebook

Graphic Online reported that the suspects are believed to be part of a robbery gang that engaged police in a gun battle.

A police situational report indicated that on the evening of March 18, 2026, police moved to Ejura from Atebubu to arrest Osman at his hideout.

"During the attempted arrest, the suspect pulled out a single-barreled gun in an effort to engage the police team."

In response, police returned fire, hitting the suspect and eventually killing him.

The suspect was rushed to the Atebubu Government Hospital, where he was said to have died on arrival.

He had a single-barreled gun, five live cartridges, a phone and GH¢200 on him, according to police.

In a separate incident on March 25, 2026, at about 11:10 p.m., police on routine patrol along the Ejura–Atebubu–Yeji Highway ran into five robbers.

The report said the suspects, armed with an AK-47 rifle, single-barrel guns, sticks and machetes, signalled the unmarked police vehicle with flashlights and opened fire in an attempt to force it to stop.

The police team returned fire, leading to an exchange of gunfire during which one of the suspects was shot and fell, while the others fled into the nearby bush.

Policeman killed while trying to stop robbery

In February, a police officer was killed during a robbery along the Zebilla-Widnaba road in the Upper East Region.

The Upper East Regional Police Command has launched investigations into the incident.

In a statement on Facebook, police said the incident occurred on February 8.

Two police officers travelling towards Zebilla encountered the robbery in progress and engaged them.

Police launch a special operation after an officer was killed during a robbery along the Zebilla-Widnaba road in the Upper East Region. Credit: Ghana Police Service

Source: Facebook

Classfm Online reported that robbers had fired at the officers, with the statement reading in part:

"Preliminary investigations indicate that on Sunday, February 8, 2026, two Police officers travelling towards Zebilla encountered the robbery in progress. The robbers opened fire on the officers, hitting one of them in the process.

A police team that was responding to the incident following a distress call sent the officer to the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital, where, sadly, he was pronounced dead."

The body has since been deposited at the hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Police officer slain during robbery in Kumasi

YEN.com.gh also reported that a Ghana police officer was killed during a robbery incident at Ahodwo, Nhyiaseo in Kumasi.

Authorities said that one person was arrested after the incident on June 27, 2024, but did not disclose additional information on the crime.

Source: YEN.com.gh