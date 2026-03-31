Ghana Police nabbed four suspects linked to daring jewellery heists in Accra's bustling streets

Stunning CCTV footage showed a masked robber armed with a gun attacking the jewellry shop

A robbery gang targeted high-value gold and diamond jewellery across multiple upscale locations

The Ghana Police Service recently arrested four suspects linked to a series of jewellery shop robberies recorded in Accra in 2025.

Following their arrests, CCTV footage capturing one of the incidents at a jewellery shop at Dzorwulu has surfaced online.

CCTV footage shows a masked robber in a jewellery shop in Accra.

Source: Facebook

The footage had been made public by the Ghana police service and is being shared on Facebook.

The footage, dated October 20, 2025, shows one of the alleged suspects, fully masked, forcibly entering the shop by smashing the glass door with a hammer.

At the same time, another suspect, believed to be an accomplice, is seen seated on a motorbike outside the shop, keeping watch and waiting for his partner.

The CCTV footage further showed the suspect hurriedly packing the jewellery into a "Ghana Must Go" bag.

The incident, which occurred in broad daylight, ended with the robbers fleeing the scene after their operation, leaving the shop attendant to later come out to assess the damage caused.

The gang are said to have operated in several places, including West Lands, Dzorwulu, East Legon, and Takoradi.

The police added that they mainly targeted gold and diamond jewellery as part of the modus operandi.

The suspects were identified as Abdul Aziz Mahmoud, alias Justin Martin, 40; Abubakar Mahmoud, 28; Edgar Donkor, 33; and Donatus Donkor, 37.

Similar attacks on Ghana's gold value chain

In 2025, there were similar attacks on shops selling precious minerals like gold.

In August 2025, a group of robbers made away with about GH¢800,000 and 100 pounds worth of gold.

Adom News shared the CCTV footage of the daring armed robbery at the Okyeso Nyame gold-buying shop on August 16.

In July 2025, police busted three suspects who had planned to rob a gold consignment valued at over GH¢1.3 million. The suspects were identified as Adams Zibo, Massawud Yussif and Kenneth Khartey.

Also in July 2025, in Teleku-Bokazo in the Ellembelle Municipality, there was a robbery carried out by an 11-man gang.

Robbers attacked the Capital Gold Buyer shop and made away with gold bars and an undisclosed amount of money on July 31.

Police are investigating a number of recent armed robberies related to gold shops.

Source: Getty Images

Robbers moved in after a bus that transports mine workers, which had parked close to the Capital Gold Buyer shop, took off.

At the time of the attack, four people were present. A customer suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, while one other person was stabbed.

In May 2024, a 15-member gang attacked a mining company and shot its managers.

Police officer slain during robbery in Kumasi

YEN.com.gh also reported that a Ghana police officer was killed during a robbery incident at Ahodwo, Nhyiaseo in Kumasi.

Authorities said that one person was arrested after the incident on June 27, 2024, but did not disclose additional information on the crime.

Source: YEN.com.gh