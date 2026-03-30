An eyewitness present during the Accra Newtown collapse recounted the terrifying moments, sharing the heart-wrenching loss witnessed at the scene

In an interview, she explained knowing one of the victims, a widow who had recently lost her husband, leaving behind a young daughter alone

Following the tragedy, an old prophecy by Karma President resurfaced, coinciding with the Accra Newtown collapse that claimed three lives

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An old member of the church affected by the tragic building collapse in Accra Newtown has shared a heart-wrenching account of one of the victims.

Eyewitness shares sorrowful account of a widow who perished in the Accra Newtown building collapse. Image credit: Tinanewsgh/Instagram

Source: UGC

According to the woman who also turned out to be a witness, one of the deceased was a widow who had recently lost her husband, leaving behind a child. The woman, who had been a regular attendee at the church along with her daughter, was reportedly at the service alone on the day of the disaster.

“I know two of them, but not the other one. One of them was a woman who lost her husband recently. She always came with her daughter, but that day she came alone,” the eyewitness explained.

She further added, “I also knew the pastor; he had passed even before he was found.”

The collapse, which occurred on Sunday, March 29, 2026, involved a four-storey building that had been used as a church. Emergency teams, including the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), responded swiftly.

Three fatalities were confirmed, and 20 people were rescued and taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The community has been left in mourning, grappling with the scale of the tragedy, while authorities continue search and rescue operations and investigate the structural integrity of the building.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Karma President's building collapse prophecy resurfaces

An old doom prophecy from self-proclaimed seer Karma President has resurfaced after a building collapsed at Accra New Town on Sunday, March 29, 2026.

On Sunday, March 29, 2026, a four-storey building, which was reportedly built in 2011, collapsed while a pastor and his congregation were holding a church service in the evening near the Experimental Junior High School in Accra Newtown.

The incident prompted an immediate response from the emergency services, including the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), who arrived on the scene and conducted rescue operations.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, and the Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, were present at the scene following the building collapse.

According to the Minister of Interior and Member of Parliament (MP) for the Asawase constituency, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, three people have been confirmed dead.

He stated that 20 other people were rescued from the devastating school building collapse incident, which occurred on Sunday, 29 March 2026.

Karma President's old doom prophecy appears to be fulfilled after the Accra New Town building collapse on Sunday, March 29, 2026. Photo source: KarmaPresident, TV3 Ghana

Source: Facebook

The Interior Minister also added that the three deceased persons comprised one male and two females.

He said:

"So far, the information that has been cross-checked and double-checked, including visits to all the hospitals to ensure we do not provide any information that may be far from the facts, indicates that it is very difficult to tell how many people were inside the building."

"However, based on the cross-checks from the Ambulance Service and their team, who have been here throughout the night and have done a wonderful job, this is what we have."

"We have asked the Fire Service to do their count, the Police to do their count, NADMO to do their count, and the Ambulance Service to do their count."

"At least, we have put all the information together, and what we can say is that there was a total of 23 people. Unfortunately, we have lost three, one male and two females, but we are not able to provide their names for now."

Muntaka Mubarak further stated that the 20 rescued persons are receiving treatment at various hospitals in Accra.

He also thanked the National Ambulance Service, the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana National Fire Service, and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) for their work in rescuing 20 individuals and retrieving the bodies of the three deceased persons.

The Facebook video of Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak speaking about the building collapse in Accra New Town below:

In a doom prophecy he shared on June 6, 2025, Karma President predicted the collapse of several buildings in Ghana in the spiritual realm.

The self-proclaimed seer claimed that he had received a vision that indicated that the collapse of the buildings would be caused by massive rainfall and would claim the lives of many individuals.

He said:

"Several buildings will collapse. Many houses will collapse and claim the lives of several people in the spiritual realm. Karma says the rains will fall severely."

The TikTok video of Karma President's resurfaced prophecy is below:

Karma President cautions Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Karma President cautioned Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei in a pre-recorded video he shared on his TikTok page on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

In a video, the controversial seer prophesied doom for the young Ghanaian preacher.

Source: YEN.com.gh