Nana Kweku Opare II, Chief of Assin Tetre - Nkwanta in the Assin North District, has died after being knocked down by a motorbike

The 70-year-old chief was reportedly returning home from a funeral when the tragic accident occurred on Sunday night

The incident has plunged the community into mourning, while the motorbike rider is receiving treatment after sustaining serious injuries

The Chief of Assin Tetre-Nkwanta in the Assin North District of the Central Region, Nana Kweku Opare II, has reportedly been killed in a gory motor accident.

According to a report sighted on GhanaWeb, Nana Kweku Opare II died at the age of 70 after he was knocked down by a motorbike at Assin Praso on the Cape Coast–Kumasi Highway.

Nana Kweku Opare II, the chief of Tetre-Nkwanta, crashes to death in a gory accident. Photo credit: UGC.

The devastating incident, which occurred at 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 15, 2026, has plunged the Assin Tetre-Nkwanta community into mourning.

Eyewitnesses told the Ghana News Agency that the late chief, who resided at Assin Praso, was heading home from a funeral he attended in his hometown when he met his tragic death.

An eyewitness indicated that Nana Kweku Opare II was knocked down by the motorbike while attempting to cross the road.

Due to the severity of the accident, the Assin Tetre-Nkwanta chief sustained multiple fractures to his arms and legs.

Bystanders at the Assin Praso Cape Coast–Kumasi Highway immediately called the police to the scene.

Upon arriving at the scene, the police, with assistance from bystanders, conveyed the chief to the Assin Praso Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The motorbike rider, identified as Ebenezer Tettey, a 24-year-old man, reportedly sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the same hospital.

Police launch a probe after Techiman Tanoso chief, Nana Owusu Koko, is shot dead on his farm on November 8, 2025. Image credit: Techiman Wassup/Facebook

74-year-old chief shot dead

It was earlier reported that tragedy struck the Techiman Tanoso Traditional Area following the shooting of the Akwamuhene, Nana Owusu Koko, by unidentified gunmen while working on his farm early Saturday morning, November 8, 2025.

The 74-year-old traditional leader was reportedly found lying in a pool of blood with about 15 visible wounds, according to a preliminary police report.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the Public Relations Officer of the Bono East Regional Police Command, ASP Appiah Danquah, who also serves as the Staff Secretary of the Command, said that two men who discovered the chief at the scene said he was still alive despite his injuries.

“They rushed him to the Amoako Hospital in Tanoso, but his condition was too critical. He was later transferred to the Holy Family Hospital in Techiman, where he was pronounced dead on arrival,” ASP Danquah recounted.

Following the incident, the bereaved family promptly reported the matter to the local police in Tanoso.

The Regional CID Department has since taken over investigations, according to ASP Danquah.

Man allegedly murders brother in Bono Region

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a 43-year-old man, Yaw Owusu, had allegedly stabbed his 25-year-old brother, Bright Abotsi, to death in Bono Region's Awerempe.

Owusu was reportedly caught while trying to escape, and investigations into the deadly confrontation are ongoing. The victim’s body has since been transported to the morgue, where a post-mortem will be conducted.

