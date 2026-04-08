Bolt driver and YouTuber Drive With Mantong broke down how Ghanaians can get cars to work on Uber, Bolt, and Yango

He explained that drivers usually do not get cars directly from the apps, but through fleet owners and work and pay arrangements instead

Mantong also warned that some fleet deals come with heavy pressure, strict targets, deposits, and deductions, especially for struggling new drivers

A Ghanaian Bolt driver and YouTuber known as Drive With Mantong has opened up on how many people in Ghana can get started on ride-hailing apps like Bolt, Uber, and Yango.

Ride-hailing expert breaks down how to access cars for Uber, Bolt and Yango. Image credit: Bolt, Uber & Drivewithmantong

Source: UGC

In a recent video, Mantong addressed one of the biggest questions many unemployed or underpaid young Ghanaians keep asking: How do I get a car to start driving?

According to him, one thing people need to understand from the beginning is that these ride-hailing companies do not usually hand cars directly to drivers.

Instead, most drivers enter the business through fleet owners or private car providers who already have vehicles registered on the platforms.

This means anyone hoping to start may need to work under someone who owns a car, unless they already have one themselves.

Mantong listed the requirements to get car

Drive with Mantong explained that before a person can be accepted to start driving, they usually need some basic requirements. These often include a valid Ghana Card, driver’s licence, and in some cases, a guarantor.

The vehicle must also have valid documents such as insurance, roadworthiness, and other necessary registration papers.

He added that there are different ways some drivers get access to vehicles.

Some enter through rental systems, while others go through work and pay arrangements, where they make regular payments over time while using the car to work.

Mantong highlighted ways to get car

He was particularly critical of some Yango fleet providers, especially RU Taxi, which he described as stressful and unfair for many drivers.

According to him, some of the conditions attached to those deals are simply too harsh for the average person trying to survive in Accra.

He mentioned things like having to complete 120 trips a week, hitting around GH₵250 in daily sales, paying deposits that may not be refunded, and still dealing with fines or faulty cars.

When it came to Bolt, Mantong sounded far more positive. He described it as one of the most practical and flexible options for many drivers in Ghana, especially beginners.

He explained that some Bolt fleets use Toyota Vitz automatic cars, which are easier on fuel and cheaper to run.

With a target of around GH₵130 a day in some cases, he suggested Bolt feels more manageable for someone trying to enter the business without too much pressure.

For Uber, he advised people to be more selective and look at trusted fleet options such as Canada High Fleet, Urban Square, or even the Moove office.

He explained that Uber can still be a solid route, but drivers should understand the terms properly before joining.

According to him, some Uber setups may require around GH₵250 daily sales, plus a minimum number of weekly trips and hours, although the system may be a bit more flexible on Sundays.

Watch the YouTube video below:

He advised people who want to enter the ride-hailing business to take their time, ask questions, and understand every condition before joining any fleet or signing any agreement.

For many young Ghanaians trying to survive and become financially independent, driving for Bolt, Uber, or Yango still looks like a practical option.

But as Drive With Mantong pointed out, getting the right car is only one part of the journey. Choosing the right deal and avoiding bad arrangements may be what truly determines whether the job becomes a blessing or a burden.

Dealer breaks down six dependable cars for Uber and Bolt in Ghana. Image credit: alphatee42

Source: UGC

Car dealer shared cars for hail riding

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian car influencer, Alpha, shared a ranked list of cars he believes are the most practical for Uber in Ghana, focusing on fuel efficiency, low maintenance cost and durability.

He explained that his number one choice stands out for being cheap to fix and strong enough to handle long hours of daily commercial use.

The TikTok influencer later captioned the video “save money and stress,” encouraging drivers to invest in cars that reduce expenses and increase profit.

Source: YEN.com.gh