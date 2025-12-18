A former law student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has brought great pride to the school

A former law student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has brought pride to the institution and the nation.

Ezekiel Osei, widely celebrated for his academic excellence, recently received prestigious honours at the University of Cambridge’s Master of Laws (LLM) program.

His outstanding performance has not only highlighted his personal dedication but also shone a spotlight on Ghana on the global academic stage.

At the Cambridge graduation ceremony on 26 July 2025, Ezekiel earned four distinguished awards:

1. The Faculty of Law Prize for Corporate Insolvency Law

2. The Faculty of Law Prize for Competition Law

3. The Jeffrey W. Cook Prize in Law

4. The Johnston Prize for Distinguished Postgraduate Studies.

Additionally, he ranked third out of 195 candidates, a feat celebrated by both his alma mater and peers.

Ezekiel appreciates his support system

Following this remarkable achievement, Ezekiel expressed his appreciation on his Facebook page.

He credited the Chevening Awards, funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, and their partners, for making his studies possible.

He also thanked mentors, including Doreen Ameonu, Prosper Afun, and Frederick Abu-Bonsrah, for their guidance and support.

“As I look towards the future, I am eager to carry forward the principles of rigour, integrity, and intellectual curiosity instilled in me at Cambridge. My aspiration is to apply this knowledge to serve the academic profession in Ghana and across Africa, contributing meaningfully to the complex legal challenges of our time. Friends, cheers to an exciting future!”

Read the Facebook post below.

Ezekiel's educational journey

Ezekiel’s impressive journey began when he completed his Junior High School in Abura Dunkwa, Central Region.

He progressed through Aburaman Senior High School.

He also completed his LL.B at KNUST, followed by a BL at the Ghana School of Law, Makola.

Along the way, he also served as a Teaching and Research Assistant at KNUST and interned at Telecel Ghana.

Reactions celebrate KNUST’s distinguished alumnus

YEN.com.gh compiled reactions from netizens celebrating Ezekiel’s success:

Francis Dagbah shared:

“The law faculty at KNUST seems to be doing something right. They are producing great alumni that keep soaring.”

Alfred Oppong wrote:

“Wooow… this guy… I don’t know how he does it!”

Vanda Palin wrote:

“He’s that smart guy you can trust to deliver when it comes to books 📚 More of such glories, Counsel.”

Mo Hajj Yussif added:

