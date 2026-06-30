Ghana Weather Alert: Meteorological Agency Lists Areas To Get Rain On June 30 Evening
- The Ghana Meteorological Agency forecast thunderstorms and rain for inland, middle belt and northern regions on the evening of June 30
- Coastal areas across Ghana faced slight rainfall and overcast skies, with conditions not expected to reach severe levels overnight
- Mist and fog patches were set to form across coastal, forest and mountainous zones by early Wednesday morning, reducing visibility for road users
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Cloudy conditions are set to dominate much of Ghana on the evening of June 30, with meteorologists warning of thunderstorms, rain and reduced visibility in several parts of the country overnight and into July 1.
The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued the forecast, indicating that while overcast skies will cover most of the country, weather conditions will vary significantly by region.
Residents along the coast and nearby areas should prepare for slight rainfall during the evening hours.
According to the update on X, conditions are not expected to be severe in these zones, but the persistent cloud cover will limit clear skies throughout the night.
More significant weather activity is anticipated further inland. The middle belt, transition zone and northern sectors face the likelihood of thunderstorms and rain during the evening, with conditions expected to continue into the night. Residents in these areas are advised to take precautions.
By early Wednesday morning, attention shifts back to the southern half of the country, where mist and fog patches are forecast to form across coastal, forest and mountainous areas.
The reduced visibility poses potential risks for road users and those in low-lying or elevated terrain, and commuters in affected zones are urged to exercise caution during the early hours.
Reggie Rockstone hit by June 29 flooding
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian musician Reggie Rockstone has been massively hit by the flooding situation that hit Accra, Ghana, on Monday, June 29, 2026.
In a video, cars and other properties of the artist were seen soaked in dirty water, with his family trapped on the second floor of his building.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.