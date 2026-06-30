The Ghana Meteorological Agency forecast thunderstorms and rain for inland, middle belt and northern regions on the evening of June 30

Coastal areas across Ghana faced slight rainfall and overcast skies, with conditions not expected to reach severe levels overnight

Mist and fog patches were set to form across coastal, forest and mountainous zones by early Wednesday morning, reducing visibility for road users

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Cloudy conditions are set to dominate much of Ghana on the evening of June 30, with meteorologists warning of thunderstorms, rain and reduced visibility in several parts of the country overnight and into July 1.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued the forecast, indicating that while overcast skies will cover most of the country, weather conditions will vary significantly by region.

Ghana Weather Alert: Meteorological Agency Lists Areas To Get Rain On June 30 Evening Credit: Donwilson Odhiambo

Source: Getty Images

Residents along the coast and nearby areas should prepare for slight rainfall during the evening hours.

According to the update on X, conditions are not expected to be severe in these zones, but the persistent cloud cover will limit clear skies throughout the night.

More significant weather activity is anticipated further inland. The middle belt, transition zone and northern sectors face the likelihood of thunderstorms and rain during the evening, with conditions expected to continue into the night. Residents in these areas are advised to take precautions.

By early Wednesday morning, attention shifts back to the southern half of the country, where mist and fog patches are forecast to form across coastal, forest and mountainous areas.

The reduced visibility poses potential risks for road users and those in low-lying or elevated terrain, and commuters in affected zones are urged to exercise caution during the early hours.

Reggie Rockstone hit by June 29 flooding

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian musician Reggie Rockstone has been massively hit by the flooding situation that hit Accra, Ghana, on Monday, June 29, 2026.

In a video, cars and other properties of the artist were seen soaked in dirty water, with his family trapped on the second floor of his building.

Source: YEN.com.gh