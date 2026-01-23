Three personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service were deployed to rescue a dog from a well at Amamorley, Canada Junction

The rescue team, led by ADO1 Nana Kobina Biney, explained that they used a wooden ladder and a rope to rescue the animal

Ghanaians shared varied thoughts on the rescue mission, with many praising the fire service members and the NDC government

Officers of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) responded to a distress call to rescue a dog that fell into a well at Amamorley Canada Junction on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

The Ghana National Fire Service saves a dog that was trapped in a well at Amamorley, prompting praise from netizens. Photo credit: @gnfsofficial

A statement on Facebook by the GNFS stated that a three-member rescue team was swiftly deployed to the scene to rescue the dog.

The post also stated that ADO1 Nana Kobina Biney had led the team.

"The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) responded swiftly to a distress call on January 20, 2026, concerning a trapped dog in a well at Amamorley Canada Junction."

"A three-member rescue team led by ADO1 Nana Kobina Biney arrived within minutes and successfully rescued the dog safely using standard procedures," the statement added.

The GNFS attached images showing how the rescue team successfully saved the dog, with images showing the team using a wooden ladder and a rope.

Netizens praise Fire Service for dog rescue

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions below to the statement shared by the GNFS on Facebook.

Hamid Japharo said:

"The dog was lucky enough to have not fallen into any nearby communities around Dagaate's or Frafra's zone...Anka, by now the officer who rescued it would be singing Hot light soup 😂😂😂💔. Guys, forgive me, but I just don't like this Dog 😔😅."

Kobby Slow wrote:

"If it were Denmark, you all would be praising them. Well done Ghana National Fire Service✌🏻."

AJ Korankye said:

"Why's the pit uncovered or unfenced? Imagine it was filled with water or sludge, or worse, it had been an infant?"

Abdul Mumin Hussein wrote:

"Good job, officers. U are doing a great job for Mother Ghana. I pray the President will provide u with the necessary accoutrement for the job."

Kofi Yartey said:

"Nya Asem hw3 is saved successfully. Thank you, Ghana Fire Service 👍 Why do I feel Ghana is working 🤷🏾‍♂️."

John Cobbinah wrote:

"This shouldn't be free; let them pay and order them to close that hole."

Owusu Adu Kwabena said:

"😂😂😂😂😂… It seems everything is working to the max since President Mahama took over...Even animals are benefiting from the good leadership of President Mahama…. Well done to the Ghana National Fire Service… 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽."

Kwesi Immortal wrote:

"Things we rarely see or hear in Ghana."

Sadat M. Muttalib said:

"Wow 😲this is actually my first time seeing this kid of thing in Africa, common in the states but not down here, massive thumbs up👍."

A fire razes the Ability Square in East Legon, including Yvonne Okoro's Afri Royal hotel. Photo credit: Yvonne Okoro/Instagram & GNFS/Facebook

Fire guts actress Yvonne Okoro’s business

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a fire broke out at Ability Square, destroying parts of Yvonne Okoro’s Afri Royal Hotel and nearby homes.

In a trending video on social media, the Ghanaian actress was seen in distress as firefighters worked to contain the blaze in the Adjiringano region.

According to the post, the GNFS deployed four fire pumps, and no casualties were reported, with the cause of the blaze not confirmed at the time.

