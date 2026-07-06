Osebo has raised eyebrows in the wake of his latest commentary surrounding the ruckus over Kristo Asafo leadership

In a video, he opened up on his plan to seek legal redress should Adwoa Safo attempt to become leader of the church

The comment by Osebo is against the backdrop of the brouhaha surrounding the succession of Apostle Safo Kantanka as the next leader

Ghanaian fashion icon and member of the Kristo Asafo church, Osebo the Zaraman, has stirred massive reactions in the wake of his comments surrounding the leadership of the Kristo Asafo Mission.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of DEK360, Osebo, who was speaking on the sidelines of the court hearing, announced that he would take legal action should the former Kwabenya MP, Adwoa Safo, attempt to become the leader of Kristo Asafo.

Ghanaian fashionista Osebo vows to sue Adwoa Safo if she attempts to lead Kristo Asafo. Image credit: Dek 360/TikTok, Adwoa Safo/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

He said his stance on the matter was premised on the fact that the church’s constitution does not permit a woman to lead the church.

Osebo, however, concluded by saying that claims about Adwoa Safo attempting to assume leadership of Kristo Asafo are part of plans masterminded to tarnish her image.

He expressed confidence that, with the passage of time, the truth behind the brouhaha surrounding the Kristo Asafo Church will be known.

Below is the TikTok video of Osebo speaking on the Kristo Asafo leadership brouhaha.

Details on Adwoa Safo’s health

New details have been shared on the current health condition of the former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

Junior, a brother of the embattled NPP stalwart, in an interview with media personnel, disclosed that Adwoa Safo was recovering.

Two Kristo Asafo Members drag the church and four others to court over its leadership succession following the death of Apostle Kwadwo Safo. Photo credit: @kantankatv

Source: Facebook

He alleged that the MP was shot 48 times and was bleeding profusely prior to being sent to the hospital, but expressed relief that none of the bullets hit a major organ and that his sister is undergoing treatment.

Police investigations into Adwoa Safo shooting

The Ghana Police Service is meanwhile investigating the shooting incident to establish a clear timeline of events and determine the circumstances surrounding the confrontation. Several individuals have already been questioned as part of the ongoing probe.

The shooting incident remains a subject of intense public interest, with many Ghanaians keenly monitoring developments and awaiting further updates from law enforcement authorities.

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated over 200 likes and 13 comments.

Reactions to Osebo’s stance on Kristo Asafo

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by Osebo.

YEN.com.gh sampled some comments

Ghana Yenko stated:

“Ei second papa shee”

Kwaku Owusu Aduemi indicated:

“the papa shee in Kantanka family”

Kristo Asafo members sue over succession dispute

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that two members of the Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana had filed a lawsuit against the church.

Kweku Agyenim Boateng and Osebo filed the suit at the Accra High Court, seeking to enforce constitutional provisions governing succession to the church's leadership.

Source: YEN.com.gh