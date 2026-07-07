Zeepay CEO Andrew Takyi-Appiah Ordered to Pay Over $11.6 Million in Civil Case
- A Ghanaian High Court ordered Zeepay founder Andrew Takyi-Appiah and the company to pay over US$11.6 million in a civil ruling
- Businessman Michael Yusuf filed the case after claiming funds he gave Zeepay for transfers were never sent to the intended recipients
- The court ruled in Yusuf's favour, with the total award also included €8,500 and GH¢1.4 million
Andrew Takyi-Appiah, the founder and chief executive of Ghanaian fintech firm Zeepay, has been ordered by a High Court to pay more than US$11.6 million following a civil dispute over funds that were allegedly not transferred to their intended destinations.
CDR Africa reported on 6 July 2026 that the court issued the ruling against both Takyi-Appiah and Zeepay after finding in favour of the complainant, businessman Michael Yusuf.
In addition to the dollar amount, the judgement also covered €8,500 and GH¢1.4 million.
What led to Andrew Takyi-Appiah's dispute
According to the report, Yusuf had entrusted the funds to Zeepay with instructions to forward them to third parties. When those transfers were not executed, he took the matter to court.
The High Court sided with him and directed Zeepay and its founder to make full payment.
The matter is strictly a civil case and carries no criminal implications for Takyi-Appiah or the company.
The Instagram post below sheds more light on the civil case involving Zeepay founder Andrew Takyi-Appiah.
About Zeepay and its founder
Zeepay is a Ghanaian mobile financial services provider that facilitates cross-border remittances and digital payments across Africa.
Takyi-Appiah founded the company and has built it into one of the continent's recognised fintech brands, partnering with international money transfer operators to serve diaspora communities sending funds home.
The court's ruling represents a significant financial liability for the firm, given the scale of the amounts involved across three currencies.
Police raid Zeepay CEO’s home
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video of Ghana police officers reportedly storming the residence of Zeepay founder Andrew Takyi-Appiah has surfaced on social media.
The video showed a mix of court officials and law enforcement apparently enforcing a recent ruling, although their exact course of action was unclear.
Popular content creator GH Chronicles shared the video on Twitter/X, with the tense scenes showing security personnel gathered near the residence.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh