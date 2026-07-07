A Ghanaian High Court ordered Zeepay founder Andrew Takyi-Appiah and the company to pay over US$11.6 million in a civil ruling

Businessman Michael Yusuf filed the case after claiming funds he gave Zeepay for transfers were never sent to the intended recipients

The court ruled in Yusuf's favour, with the total award also included €8,500 and GH¢1.4 million

Andrew Takyi-Appiah, the founder and chief executive of Ghanaian fintech firm Zeepay, has been ordered by a High Court to pay more than US$11.6 million following a civil dispute over funds that were allegedly not transferred to their intended destinations.

Ghana's High Court orders Zeepay founder Andrew Takyi-Appiah to pay over US$11.6 million after a ruling in favour of businessman Michael Yusuf over unexecuted transfers. Image credit: Fintech Island

Source: UGC

CDR Africa reported on 6 July 2026 that the court issued the ruling against both Takyi-Appiah and Zeepay after finding in favour of the complainant, businessman Michael Yusuf.

In addition to the dollar amount, the judgement also covered €8,500 and GH¢1.4 million.

What led to Andrew Takyi-Appiah's dispute

According to the report, Yusuf had entrusted the funds to Zeepay with instructions to forward them to third parties. When those transfers were not executed, he took the matter to court.

The High Court sided with him and directed Zeepay and its founder to make full payment.

The matter is strictly a civil case and carries no criminal implications for Takyi-Appiah or the company.

The Instagram post below sheds more light on the civil case involving Zeepay founder Andrew Takyi-Appiah.

About Zeepay and its founder

Zeepay is a Ghanaian mobile financial services provider that facilitates cross-border remittances and digital payments across Africa.

Takyi-Appiah founded the company and has built it into one of the continent's recognised fintech brands, partnering with international money transfer operators to serve diaspora communities sending funds home.

The court's ruling represents a significant financial liability for the firm, given the scale of the amounts involved across three currencies.

Police raid Zeepay CEO’s home

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video of Ghana police officers reportedly storming the residence of Zeepay founder Andrew Takyi-Appiah has surfaced on social media.

The video showed a mix of court officials and law enforcement apparently enforcing a recent ruling, although their exact course of action was unclear.

Popular content creator GH Chronicles shared the video on Twitter/X, with the tense scenes showing security personnel gathered near the residence.

Source: YEN.com.gh