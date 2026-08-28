The family of 24-year-old Ghanaian scholarship student Mercy Yaaba Bredu is appealing for government help after she died in China

Bredu, a first-class UEW graduate, had just completed her national service and secured a scholarship to pursue a master's degree abroad

Her elder sister revealed the family accompanied Bredu to the airport on August 24, where she appeared healthy and travelled independently

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The family of Mercy Yaaba Bredu, a 24-year-old first-class graduate from the University of Education, Winneba, has made an urgent public appeal to the Ghanaian government and relevant authorities to help repatriate her remains after she died in China just two days into what was supposed to be a life-changing academic journey.

Bredu had recently completed her national service in Winneba and secured a scholarship to pursue a master's degree in China.

Mercy Yaaba Bredu's family appeals for help to return daughter's remains. Credit: Mercy Yaaba Bredu

Source: TikTok

Her family said she called them barely two weeks before her departure to share the news that she had finished her national service, and shortly after, she returned home and convened a family meeting to announce the scholarship opportunity.

"She asked us to support her so she could embark on her journey," her elder sister, Maame Yaaba, recalled.

On Monday, 24 August, her family accompanied her to the airport, where she appeared to be in perfect health.

She completed all check-in procedures on her own, and her flight departed at around 1:30 p.m. After take-off, she phoned her family to confirm she was safely on her way.

The following day, however, her family could no longer reach her. Growing concern turned to alarm when a stranger called on Bredu's behalf to inform them she had collapsed at an airport in China and been rushed to hospital.

Despite receiving medical attention, she was confirmed dead on Wednesday, 26 August, two days after leaving Ghana.

The news devastated those who knew her. Former classmates from UEW, where she had served as Vice President of the Association of Students of English (ASSENS) during the 2024/25 academic year, were left in shock. The family confirmed she had undergone all required medical checks before travelling and showed no signs of illness.

Family Pleads for Government Intervention

With Bredu's body still in China, her family now faces the complex and costly process of repatriation. Her elder sister made a direct plea to the government and Ghanaian diplomatic representatives to step in and help.

"We are therefore calling on the government and the relevant authorities to help us bring her body back home for burial," Maame Yaaba said. "Please, we need your help."

The family is hoping that swift intervention from official channels will prevent any further delay in bringing Bredu back to Ghana so that she can be given a proper burial by those who loved her.

Popular UCC student dies

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that popular University of Cape Coast student with a disability, Enoch Eshun, had reportedly passed away.

The talented singer had gained popularity following an interview with ZionFelix, during which he shared details of his health struggles.

News of Enoch Eshun’s death had sparked widespread sadness on social media, with many people mourning his passing.

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Source: YEN.com.gh