Ghanaian parents travelling abroad with children must ensure they have the necessary documents before departure

Parents travelling with children without their spouses may be required to provide a signed consent letter

Immigration authorities may request birth certificates, custody documents and other evidence before allowing a child to travel

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Travelling abroad with a child from Ghana involves several important requirements that parents and guardians must fulfil before leaving the country.

Travelling abroad with children: Documents needed to avoid airport delays. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

Apart from securing flight tickets and passports, families may need additional documents to establish their relationship with the child and confirm that the journey has been authorised.

These requirements are particularly important when a child is travelling with only one parent, a relative, a guardian or another adult. Failure to provide the necessary documents could lead to delays at the airport or difficulties with immigration authorities.

Although travel regulations differ from country to country, there are essential documents Ghanaian parents should prepare before embarking on an international journey with a child.

Documents required for children travelling abroad

Every child travelling internationally by air generally needs an individual valid passport, regardless of age. This means even newborn babies must have their own travel documents.

Children may also require visas or other entry permits, depending on their nationality and the country they intend to visit.

For Ghanaian children applying for passports, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs requires supporting documents, including a birth certificate and copies of a parent or guardian's identification. Parental consent documentation is also required in specified circumstances.

The table below outlines the main documents parents and guardians should consider.

Document Purpose Child's valid passport Establishes identity and nationality for international travel Birth certificate Helps establish the relationship between the child and parents Visa or entry permit Allows entry into countries where prior authorisation is required Parental consent letter Confirms permission where a parent or guardian is not accompanying the child Parent or guardian's identification Helps immigration authorities verify the accompanying adult Custody or guardianship documents Establishes legal authority over the child where necessary Flight and accommodation details Supports travel arrangements where requested Health or vaccination certificate Required for certain destinations or travel circumstances

Parents should also ensure that the child's passport meets the validity requirements of the destination country.

For instance, some countries require passports to remain valid for several months beyond the intended travel period.

Travelling without the other parent

Parents travelling abroad with children without their partners should pay particular attention to consent documentation.

According to the United States Department of State's travel advisory for Ghana:

"When one (1) parent is travelling with a child, a notarised consent letter is required from the absent parent."

The advisory adds that proof of sole custody may be required where the accompanying parent cannot provide the other parent's consent.

For example, if a mother intends to travel from Ghana with her child while the father remains behind, she should obtain an appropriate consent letter and confirm whether it must be notarised.

The letter should ordinarily identify the child, the accompanying adult, the destination, the travelling dates and the parent granting permission.

Similar precautions apply when children travel with grandparents, siblings, teachers or other relatives.

Parents who have sole legal custody should carry the relevant court documents. Where a parent has died, a death certificate may also be useful in establishing the circumstances.

The United Kingdom's Border Force also advises adults travelling with children to carry evidence of their relationship, particularly when their surnames differ.

Such evidence may include birth certificates, adoption documents, marriage certificates or letters from the child's parents.

Families should also understand that the consent required when applying for a child's Ghanaian passport is not necessarily the same as permission required for the child to travel internationally.

Before departure, parents are encouraged to confirm the specific requirements with the Ghana Immigration Service, the relevant embassy and their airline.

Preparing the documents early can help families avoid unnecessary complications at the airport and ensure that children travel with the appropriate legal permission.

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Source: YEN.com.gh