A short video has shown billionaire Femi Otedola enjoying one of the best times of his life in a private jet

The Nigerian billionaire gave people a tour of the plane as he elegantly sipped his drink and sat on one of the chairs

A part of the video showed the man on his exotic bed in a place that looks like a master bedroom in the aircraft

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A video posted by @wisdomblogg on Instagram has shown one of Nigerian richest men, Femi Otedola, showing off his luxury.

In the clip, the man sat in a private jet that reeks of class. The interior is built with a wooden centre table and couches spread around.

The billionaire sips his drink inside the plane. Photo source: @wisdomblogg

Source: UGC

A show of class

After Femi Otedola was shown taking a sip from his glass of wine, the camera panned around the plane's fuselage.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Back on him, the billionaire stood up and walked as the camera followed him to reveal even more areas in the plane.

Otedola went into his bedroom on the jet to reveal a bed. He laid on it and tucked himself under the duvet.

Watch the video below:

Show off

Below are some of the comments:

whoisomonjay said:

"So my oga don Dey show off too."

iamrashxo said:

"This video dey sweet me abeg."

am.grey_ said:

"Them need teach baba how to flex and show off."

bashshow said:

"Oluwa when."

carabeanprince_ said:

"So e dey hungry them to show off too, hush puppy really inspire a lot of people o."

Otedola and daughter

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Otedola and one of his daughters, Temi, gave internet users something to talk about after a video of them made the rounds online.

The man has been known to be a hands-on dad with his kids despite his billionaire status and fans look forward to seeing it from time to time.

The father and daughter duo jumped on the trending alcohol challenge on TikTok. The challenge involved them dancing to popular singer, Joe Boy’s hit song. Interestingly, Femi and Temi added their own twist to the trend.

Source: Yen