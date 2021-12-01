A company has got many talking on social media after advertising for the position of a front desk executive for an oil and gas company

The position requires the services of a lady who is fair in complexion and slim

Many who saw the post expressed how disappointed they are by the discrimination

A screenshot of a company seeking to employ only a particular group of ladies has surfaced online and has been racking up massive reactions online.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline had @_favouritesmile sharing a picture of a job advert which was seeking to engage the services of a front desk executive for an oil company located in Ghana.

Photo of Job requirements, Receptionist

Source: Getty Images

According to the advert, the company wants a lady who is fair, 'not fat' and should be someone who is very articulate with a minimum of 2-3 years of working experience.

Many who saw the post seemed very unhappy about the fact that the company is being biased in terms of the stature of the applicant.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments that were left under the post below;

@_favouritesmile commented:

Apparently it’s a thing? Wow, how discriminatory

@GolexJr wrote:

Like how? I'm not sure this company needs the experience of the said person required but the otherwise. Dear ladies beware!

From @__lady_jossy__:

It's a thing and it's sad, most companies just don't state it

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ashesi University trended on Twitter for an act that won them massive respect from Ghanaians.

A job advertisement surfaced on social media which had one of their requirements being that the person must have a university degree, preferably from Ashesi University.

Normally, any institution would be elated that their students are the preferred choice but that was not the case for Ashesi.

The world class institution yet again proved themselves worthy as they refused to accept a requirement of that nature.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, the school shared that in as much as they pride themselves in the capabilities of their graduates, what they will not condone is a recruitment process that is biased towards a certain group of people.

