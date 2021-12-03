A Nigerian man, Emmanuel Olatunji Ega, was so happy that he saved money inside his piggy bank

Breaking the personal bank open to reveal crumpled notes of mostly N500 and N1000, the man said his birthday celebration will be great

Many Nigerians who admired his dedication to keeping money aside from his daily expenses hailed his habit

A man with the name Emmanuel Olatunji Ega has stirred massive reactions online as he showed off the reward of his savings habit.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, December 2, he shared a photo of a piggy bank he just broke. Around the wooden receptacle are different notes that comprised mostly of N1,000 and N500.

Olatunji Ega was able to save in a wooden box. Photo source: Emmanuel Olatunji Ega

Source: UGC

I'm the richest man in the world

He revealed that seeing all the money he had saved up makes him feel like the richest man in the world.

Emmanuel added that he would be using the sum to make his upcoming birthday a sweet one. Many Nigerians took to his comment section to praise his dedication.

See his posts below:

As at the time of writing this report, his post has gathered some comments with tens of likes. YEN.com.gh compiled some of them below:

Olajumoke Oladeji said:

"Awwwwn! See money."

Solomon Chimaechi Okeke said:

"Ewweeeee!!! Urgent (how much) don land."

Roselyn Oluwakemi said:

"Happy birthday in advance Sir. The good Lord that has lifted you up will keep lifting you and all that is yours higher in Jesus name, Amen."

Eti-inyene G. Akpan said:

"You dey do blood money abi? We need to call EFCC for you ooo."

Ekundayo Glorious Kenny said:

"Let me join you in counting it, sir."

Sunday W Ochoechi said:

"This country is treating you Fair Sir."

Source: Yen.com.gh