A man has gone online to narrate how he found his true love many years ago when he was just earning little

During their dating period, the woman would always travel down from America to visit in Africa twice a year

Their love blossomed, she helped him relocate and they got married into a life of mutual support and respect

A man with the handle @_Muffassa has taken to social media to narrate how he met his US-based wife while he was still a man earning Ghc745 per month.

When the woman’s friends advised her to stay away from African men, she never minded, adding that she saw something unique in him.

The man revealed that his wife supported him greatly. Photo source: @_Muffassa

A woman after his heart

Despite the woman being five years older than he is, they continued their relationship with a keen love for each other.

According to the man, the woman would always come from America to visit him twice every year. Three years after their dating, she helped the man relocate to the US.

@_Muffassa revealed that his wife funded all his travelling expenses. While in the states, the man was able to raise $7000 (2,874,760) to start a business. During his trying times, the wife paid their bills.

He repaid her kindness

With his truck business, he started earning more than his wife and supported her immensely. Months after, he bought a new car.

Not only that, as an appreciation, he also enrolled her in a school for a degree. The man said:

“A woman who loves and trusts you without a doubt will always support you, have your back and elevate you… my fellow men do not less than a man having a woman you love…”

l.tobiloba said:

"Here is a story of Two people driven by Love with goals and ambition. Once you find that “better half” , everything begins to fall in place for good. It indeed takes Two to tangle."

nyetiabasidan said:

"Please be honest and transparent when you find true love . This is a story of 2 lovers who trust each other 100%."

amaxynaturals said:

"If someone with good intentions meets another person with intentions it always ends well."

ceemplybecca said:

"Be careful who you build with, some would use you for the foundation and finish the structure with somebody else!!"

veronicasdaughter said:

"Two of u have sense. Wait until these same exact circumstances face a son of Pharoah and a daughter of Jezebel. The audacity that will be flowing here eh....na God."

