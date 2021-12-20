A young man, David Fowler, revealed that his parents were so happy about his Microsoft job years ago that they framed the newspaper's cutout

Sharing a photo of the publication, he said even his former secondary school pasted a copy for others to see

Many people who took to his comment section spoke about how proud his parents must have felt by his success

A young man, David Fowler, has gone online to narrate how his parents celebrated his big win of getting a job at Microsoft.

In a social media post on Saturday, December 18, David shared the newspaper's cutout announcing his contract with the tech company. His parents framed everything.

The newspaper was framed in a very beautiful way. Photo source: @davidfowl

Source: Twitter

You made them proud

Many people who took to his comment section said that his parents must have been really proud of him that he was able to reach that high.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

There were also internet users who said that the way the publications were framed shows how very thoughtful his parents were.

The perfect headlines

The headline read:

"Young Bajan off to Bill Gates' world."

A subheadline said:

Computer student lands Microsoft job."

The young man revealed that the publications were even up at his secondary school the year it was published.

At the time of writing this report, his post has over 13,000 likes with hundreds of comments. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@JasonImison said:

"Awesome, your parents should be proud."

@engineering_bae said:

"The small town girl in me is absolutely giddy about this."

@Maggysche said:

"This is so cute and supportive of your parents."

@patriziobruno said:

"You need to put it into an NFT Grinning face with smiling eyes. Brilliant start to a brilliant career, you're an inspiration."

A mother who sacrificed for her kids

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Nigerian man with the handle @FasipeTobi shared a very emotional story of how his mother made a big sacrifice to sponsor them in school.

In a post on Sunday, May 23, the young man said that he was really moved to tears while narrating how his mum sold hot tea and homemade yoghurt on Lagos street to fund her children's education.

The young man stated that their story is a motivational one as his younger brother now works with Google while he is under the employment of Paystack.

Source: Yen News