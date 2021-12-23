A driver's car became faulty and the best place he deemed wise to get it fixed was while in motion

This is as a video of a boy fixing a faulty moving car in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State surfaced on social media

Outrage has trailed the viral video as many people knocked the vehicle owner for allowing a boy to work on his car while in motion

As the largest city in West Africa, it is unsurprising to find all kinds of persons in Lagos and consequently incredible happenings.

An emerging video of mechanic work being done on a moving car has sent social media into a frenzy.

The incredible incident is reported to have taken place on a road in Ikoyi, Lagos.

In a short video shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, a boy is seen working on the bonnet section of a car while the driver is still driving it.

As if being supported by an unseen force, the young lad sat comfortably as he focuses on the faulty car.

The recorder of the video marvelled at the act and remarked that there is nothing one wouldn't see in Lagos.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

@official_lancelot_1 remarked:

"This not funny, Little guy taking the risk just to get money for food, #hardlifeinnigeria."

@vikkie_viks said:

"They should arrest that driver for endangering the child’s life #notfunnyatall."

@tunbabs.co thought:

"If your are not a hurry hurry person. Lagos is not for u oh. Kuku stay your Enugu."

@theunbearded wrote:

"My non-Nigerian friends ask me what Lagos is like and I always tell them “you have to visit to understand. I truly can’t explain it”.

@bshizzle70a stated:

"People put their lives ( and others’ ) at risk in a million ways in NIGERIA daily . This is why life expectancy is so low compared to progressive societies."

