A late man's work colleagues visit his family every Christmas to show his son love with gifts and spend time with him

In a video shared by the man's wife, members of the fire fighting service turned up in their truck, bearing goodies

Before they left, they placed the son inside the vehicle his father used to drive while on duty during his lifetime

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Members of a fire fighting service have demonstrated what true love really means in a video that has stirred reactions.

In the clip shared on Instagram, the man's widow, Carmen, revealed that six years after her husband died, his colleagues still come by their house every Christmas.

The woman said that the servicemen come by their house every year. Photo source: @carmenordoneztv

Source: Instagram

We still remember you and your family

They always bring gifts to the late man’s son to collectively show him fatherly love and to let him know the service his father worked for still remembers them.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The firefighters all came with their facemasks on as they presented the gifts to him. When the boy unwrapped them, he was amazed at what he saw.

Before the men left, they even allowed the child to sit on the driver’s seat of the truck his father used to drive. It was such an emotional moment of love.

Watch the video below

What netizens are saying

At the time of writing this report, the video has attracted over 100 comments with thousands of likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of them below:

_chrisf_ said:

"Que belleza my friend. This is awesome!! Blessings to you and your family!"

iselita86 said:

"Merry Christmas to that sweet boy!"

mrs.kaymoodley said:

"Wow that is so amazing!"

mariatettamanti said:

"This restored my faith in humanity thank you."

bibimomofboyz said:

"I love this @carmenordoneztv it’s their way of keeping his Daddies legacy and memory alive. I bet they will be in his life for many years to come. God bless them, you,and your family."

Stranger made girl's dream come true

Meanwhile, a little girl got a Christmas miracle after she took a step of faith, wrote her wishlist, and attached it to a balloon.

In 2018, a man, Randy Heiss, was walking his dog in Patagonia when he saw a balloon stuck in between some grass.

With the intention to free the balloon, the man soon noticed a piece of paper that was tied to its string. He said that though his Spanish was not good, he could make out what was written on the paper to mean a wishlist.

Source: YEN.com.gh