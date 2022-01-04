A wife decided to show her husband some love a day before the new year by gifting him a lovely car

Sakira Banu gifted her hubby, Nahur Bhai, a Nissan SUV grey in colour, that certainly brought him joy

The delighted hubby referred to his wife as his boss lady, thanking God and her for the incredible surprise

For all the men who get socks and ties as gifts from their partners every time, let this story give you hope and assurance that there is light at the end.

Nahur and his wife Sakira with his new ride and huge ribbon to match. Photo: Nahur Bhai.

In what many men would call a rare occurrence, a wife decided to celebrate her husband by gifting him a flashy SUV Nissan as a new years gift.

Going on his Facebook page, the husband, Nahur Bhai, shared lovely photos of his new ride, including a selfie of him and his wife, Sakira Banu, standing next to the ride.

The delighted man celebrated the gift by thanking God and Sakira, noting she is the real boss.

He also prayed for blessing, love, peace and prosperity for everyone in the new year.

"Alhamdulillah 2022 #Gift From My Wife Sakira Banu, My Lady Boss, Allah Blessed Aameen. Happy new year 2022. May Almighty Allah bless all with lots of love, peace and prosperity Aameen Aameen. WoMen Attitude," Nahur wrote.

Fans celebrate Nahur's wife

Many of Nahur's followers went on his comment section to congratulate him while also praising his lovely wife.

Here are some of the reactions:

Renuga Devi said:

"I wish you both great success and happiness. Congratulations."

Prema Murugiah Rhemma said:

"Congrats Bhai. Wish you more success coming your way. Blessed."

Anne Rita said:

"Congratulations my Abang. So proud of your achievement. Wishing you many many more successes in life. God bless you.

Sivam Rajagopal said:

"That's awesome! Congratulations! Brother Nahur Bhai wishing you all the best."

Meg Saravanan said:

"Wow... awesome. Congratulations to both of you. My #champion brother."

Uma Supamarnian said:

"Congratulations Anna & Banu. Enjoy your new year drive Anna... Happy New Year."

Thiagu Ejay said:

"Superb Bro.. wishing you all the best n congratulation."

Wife gifts hubby money

Recently, a lucky man named Kelly Liwanga was gifted GHC17,000 by his wife on his 35th birthday.

The delighted woman, Zambia's youngest serving member of the Ministry of Gender and Child National co-ordinating committee, celebrated her husband on his birthday, calling him her inspiration.

In a heartwarming Facebook post, she narrated how she met her husband five years ago right in the Council Chamber when they were both councillors.

"This December is very special because we clocked exactly five years together and my hubby also turned 35 years. So for this particular special birthday, I chose to celebrate five things," she penned.

