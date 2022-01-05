Henry Gyansah, a gentleman on Twitter is on the way to achieving his dream of becoming a lawyer

He recently shared the success story on his Twitter handle where he indicated that he has just had his first day at the law school in Ghana

Social media users including learned colleagues went into the comment section to wish Henry well and also share some thoughts

A brilliant Ghanaian young man called Henry Gyansah with the handle @GyansahHenry has obtained admission into law school and begun his studies.

In a post on his Twitter handle, the gentleman who is living his dream of wanting to become a lawyer shared a picture of himself alongside that of one of the new courses he is expected to pass.

Henry also added that he would need God's support and assistance in order to go through the journey successfully.

"First day in law school. May the LORD be my strength, my shield and my help in this journey," he mentioned.

What social media users are saying

@Stephenidan6 who appears to know the young man in person used the opportunity to identify himself.

Oh Bless God sir, It’s Stephen, Mfantisipm. We had extra classes some time

@Baiden2Caleb replying to @GyansahHenry also said:

You will really need the strength my brother. This calling is not for the faint-hearted

@JusticeAko also replying to @GyansahHenry encouraged him with the words:

The sky is your limit. Keep unlocking new levels.

TheBarcaDr also added to @GyansahHenry's comments:

Mr. President! Go get it!

Best law students from 2021 year batch

Meanwhile, two hundred seventy-eight (278) students of the Ghana School of Law were called to the Bar by the General Legal Council (GLC) on Friday, October 1.

The new lawyers qualified to begin legal practice in Ghana after they successfully passed the professional law examination by the Ghana School of Law.

Eight out of the 278 students were awarded for excelling in some of the courses.

YEN.com.gh compiled the names of the 2021 Ghana School of Law best students.

