Talk2Ohemaa, a young Ghanaian lady who currently lives in UK says she has maximum respect for everyone living in Ghana

According to the lady, she has realized that living in Ghana is so hard that everyone in the country deserves to be awarded yearly

Many social media users praised the lady indicating that she is the only diasporan who has spoken 'the truth' to Ghanaians

A young Ghanaian woman who is known by the TikTok handle Talk2Ohemaa currently lives in the United Kingdom.

She recently made a video in which she explained that the circumstances Ghanaians face back home are so hard that each citizen deserves an award by the time they survive a whole year.

According to Ohemaa, life abroad is made to cushion people in times of need but back in Ghana, nothing can be done unless people are able to make the money in cash.

"In Ghana, if you don't have money, you cannot rent but out here, you can be in a difficult position and the government will give you allowance that is big enough to get you a rent. We live on credit but Ghanaians live on debit. They are true heroes and I respect everyone living in Ghana," she said.

How Ghanaians are reacting to this

Lots of social media users in Ghana rushed into the comment section to pour down their thoughts after watching Ohemaa's video.

@Fishkhartel, for instance, said:

Indeed living in Ghana and making it through the year is a miracle #FixTheCountry

user3028441272901 indicated:

I love you for being this real. And one painful thing is that you will pay for everything and get the worst service.

Emi spec mentioned:

First sensible Ghanaian I’ve seen living abroad. Most of them sit there and look down on Ghanaians living in Ghana as if it’s easy.

julianaamoateng opined:

it's such a miracle living in Ghana! it's sad that some people still earn as low as 400gh per month yet they live and push on. mercy!

Ghanaian man advises citizens to avoid traveling

Interestingly, another young man from Ghana identified with the Twitter handle, @uncleskinnyyyyy, currently stays in Norway according to his bio on the social media platform.

In a recent tweet, he indicated that life abroad is highly overrated, and Ghanaian youth should focus on making it in their home country instead of traveling abroad.

"Guys, stay in Ghana. Abrokyire be scam!!!" was his simple tweet but this has generated massive reactions on social media from people who agree, and others who think his opinion is completely flawed.

