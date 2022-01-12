A Ghanaian man residing in the Ashanti Region has opened up about how he ended up living in bushes for 50 years

Yaw Nkwantabisa shared that his misfortune started after going on retirement and finding out he had no SSNIT contributions to fall on thanks to his former employer

The old man revealed that it took the grace of his friend to temporarily lend him one of his lands to settle on but has been asked to leave after the friend died

An elderly Ghanaian man by the name of Yaw Nkwantabisa has been granted an interview on a YouTube channel called Oheneba Media where he opened up about his journey to making a home in a bush.

In the interview, Yaw recounted that he had to resort to living in bushes for 50 years after encountering set backs in his life.

Yaw Nkwantabisa in an interview Photo credit: Oheneba Media/YouTube

The old man narrated that, in his prime years, he worked as a personal driver for a lawyer in Kumasi who set up a SSNIT account for him for when he retires.

Finding out his employer was not paying his SSNIT

He discovered many years after retiring that, his employer paid his SSNIT contributions for only three years hence he had no money to fall on.

With no money to his name, a friend of his who was a Chief offered him a land in the bush to settle on temporarily but his friend unfortunately ended up passing and the land got sold, which meant he had to home.

Thankfully, he got another Chief friend to allow him stay on one of his lands but once again, his friend passed away and the land has currently been sold which means he needs to leave.

When it comes to surviving, Yaw reveals that he relies on a banana tree and some good people around.

Yaw Nkwantabisa shared more about his story in the video linked below;

