29-Year-Old Mother of 8 Says She and Husband Are Expecting 9th Child Together

A 29-year-old woman, Yalanzia, from Texas, in the US, is a mother of eight and is currently pregnant with her ninth child

Yalanzia’s husband said if not for health and money problems, they would have had 20 children

The woman admitted doing housework was a challenge while revealing she spends over KSh 170,000 on food each month

Yalancia, a mother of eight, is pregnant.

Yalancia, a mother of eight, is pregnant. Photo: Love Don't Judge.

Source: Facebook

Expecting 9th child

Speaking to Love Don’t Judge, Yalancia, from Texas in the US said that she always wanted to have a big family.

According to her, having many siblings is enjoyable as there is rarely a dull moment.

“They are never alone. They are always together and I think that is one thing that they all enjoy

When we bring up having more children they are always excited and happy,” she said.

According to her husband, if money and her health were not a problem, they would have 20 children.

Money spent on food

Yalancia also spoke of the significant amount of money she spends on feeding her family.

“I usually go to the grocery once a week and spend around KSh 45,000,” she said, adding that her biggest challenge is managing all the extra laundry and housework.

“As they get older it gets easier as they help out a lot,” she said.

To ensure their children fit in their house, they fitted their bedrooms with triple-decker beds.

Despite her desire for a big family, Yalancia admitted that she is not fond of being pregnant.

“I do not like being pregnant. I get severely sick and puke nonstop,” she said.

She further divulged that people compliment them whenever they go out.

“I would not trade it for the word,” she said.

