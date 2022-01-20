An opinion of a young Ghanaian man concerning the number of properties one needs to possess at a given age has got many talking on social media

In a Twitter post, @ghanayesu_ stated that by the age of 27, an indvidual needs to own a mansion and at least five cars

Netizens who read his tweet expressed how inappropriate it is that he holds such opinion

A young man has recently managed to spark huge converstaion online after resorting to social media to share an opinion.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @ghanayesu_ had the young man stating that one needs to own cars and at least one mansion by the time they turn 27.

Nice mansion, excited man in his car Photo credit: Jon Lovette, Junior Asiama / 500px/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

"Every person should be owning at least 5 cars and a mansion at age 27. If you don’t have these at that age then you’re late in life"

Many who saw his tweet seemed very unhappy about it and resorted to the comments section to share their own opinions.

At the time of this publication, the young man's post has racked up close to 200 likes with 70 retweets, 8 quote tweets and 43 comments.

Some of the interesting comments have been compiled below by YEN.com.gh;

@BraMcwaddle replied:

Ehi then by now di33 the earth is yours cos ehi

@SewunaK commented:

Unnecessary talk nkoaa...that be why wanna generation dey scam and things.

@KraaFior commented:

Then Jesus was also late in life

From @slongcide replied:

I’m already aging closer to 27 still have mom to prove does it mean I’m late in life?

@/lucio_sparow wrote;

You dey use hacked wifi ong. Seco if u dey buy data, u go shon dey tweet this kinna stuffs

@juliushomeson commented:

You see the things wey dey pull pressure for the media top???... Wey dey make boys dey do rituals than things??? ... Why'd you say something like this @ghanayesu_ Hmmmm you be influencer now so e do ah adey beg dey check the nibis you dey tweet

