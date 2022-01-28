Francis Frimpong is the founder of Home Choo, a food brand his mother started years before he became an IT specialist

He first created an online version of his mother's local eatery where meals can be ordered and delivered to clients

Home Choo now provides services to clients at corporate institutions, events including weddings, parties, among others

Frimpong sat for an interview with SVTV Africa to share how he got into the food business

Founder of food brand Home Choo, Francis Frimpong, has been working with his mother for years to provide services to clients at corporate institutions and events.

He got the idea to add the food business to his delivery brand from clients asking for local dishes when his riders show up to deliver their orders.

Frimpong would ask the riders to buy from his mother, who runs an eatery for the clients.

How Ghanaian IT Specialist Francis Frimpong Became CEO of Food Brand Home Choo. Photo credit: SVTV Africa

Source: UGC

Creating an online platform

In an interview with DJ Nyaami of SVTV Africa, Frimpong disclosed that he decided to leverage his background in information technology (IT) to create an online platform to reach a larger market.

The IT specialist mentioned that his mother cooks the meals and gives them to him at a price. He packages the food, adds an amount for himself and delivery charges.

''I don't cook. My mother has been cooking and selling food for a long time; she runs an eatery (chop bar). At the time, I gather the orders and bag them for the rider to deliver.

''What I do is that I have a commission. My mom gives the food to me at a price, I add an amount and delivery charges for myself,'' he said.

Frimpong is an alumna of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), where he obtained a Cisco professional certificate. He previously studied an IT course at IPMC Institute Ghana.

Brand growth

After creating and running the online version of his mother's food business, Home Choo now provides services to clients at corporate institutions, events including weddings, parties, among others.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh