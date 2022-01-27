Danielle Thornton: Woman Says She Lost Her Bank Job for Being Unvaccinated

A mother of four from the US said she got an email to either get the COVID-19 vaccine or lose her job

Danielle Thornton, who worked at a bank, chose the latter option and said that she had no regrets

She argued that the vaccine does not stop one from getting the virus hence; she sees no need to have it

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A woman who refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine has said she was fired from her job.

Danielle Thornton said she opted to lose her job over getting vaccinated. Photo: BBC.

Source: UGC

Lose job or get vaccine

Danielle Thornton, from the US, said she was picking her children from school when she learned she would face a life-changing decision.

BBC reports that Danielle’s employer told her to either get the jab or lose her job of eight years at a bank

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The lady said it did not come as a surprise as she had watched bosses across the US introduce vaccine mandates.

Then on the fateful day, it arrived in an email, and she decided to quit her job at Citigroup bank.

"We had many, many conversations about it. But ultimately we decided that our freedom was more important than a pay cheque,” she said.

Right to choose

Danielle, a former operational risk manager, asserted that she is not against vaccines.

“But this vaccine does not seem to be getting rid of this virus," the mother of four said, adding that she got COVID before the shots were widely available.

Her last day was on January 14. Danielle said lucky for her, she was in a financial position to give up her job, and she currently has no plans to find another job.

"I should have the right to choose. But of course there's a lot of emotions. It's a big change for our family,” she said.

Danielle is among a minority of people across the US opting to lose their jobs than get the COVID-19 vaccines.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that churches vowed to defy the government’s Directive to ask for COVID-19 vaccination proof in public gatherings.

"You don't expect us to stop our followers from coming to church simply because they have not been vaccinated. That will be like denying them their rights," Archbishop Anthony Muheria said

He challenged the Ministry of Health to develop better plans to ensure that people volunteer to go for vaccination.

Source: YEN.com.gh