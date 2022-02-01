Ghanaian actress, Mama Jane has recently opened up about some of the challenges she has encountered as an elderly actress

In an interview, she revealed that producers do not call on her often for acting roles as much as they do her colleagues

The emotional woman also shared that she has received as low as Ghc300 for roles which others were paid much better for

Mama Jane, one of Ghana's old time actresses has opened up about her living conditions in an interview with MzGee on her YouTube channel.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh had the elderly woman narrating that producers do not reach out to her for acting opportunities compared to her colleagues in the industry.

Mama Jane in an interview with MzGee Photo credit: MzGee/YouTube

Mama Jane also recounted that there was one movie she requested to be paid Ghc1000 for her role but ended up receiving Ghc500 only to find out that the lady who played the role of her daughter received Ghc2,500.

The old actress expressed emotionally that sometimes the amount she is paid is very low but she turns a blind eye on and accepts the offer like that.

She revealed that she has been paid as low as Ghc300.

The Ghanaian shared more about her story in the video linked below;

