Of all the millions of names available in the world, a young mother proudly chose to give five of her children the same name

The young mother identified as Kerry Louise Skelding first started with a daughter she had at 16 and continued in that fashion

The name suggestion which the five kids bear came from her full-time carer, it happened to be the carer's middle name

When billionaire Elon Musk's little son's name, X Æ A-12 Musk, was revealed to the public, it got netizens buzzing, but nothing is more intriguing than a woman giving five of her children the same name.

A young mum in the United Kingdom, Kerry Louise Skelding, has been discovered to have given five of her children the same name - Louise.

Her first child delivery was at age 16 Photo Credit: The Sun

How she came about the name

According to The Sun, Kerry who had her first child, a girl, at the age of 16 got the name Louise from a woman who would go on to be the full-time carer of all her kids.

The carer suggested the first name, Toni, for the baby which she said was recommended by her mum and then decided on Louise which was her middle name.

“My mum suggested Toni and I decided on the middle name Louise because it was the same as mine,” the carer said.

But Kerry eventually get kicked out of school for being naughty and again fell in love with another man she met at a speed dating event before eventually taking in when her first daughter was five.

At the hospital where she had the premature female kid, Kerry was reading an article about a road, Madison Avenue, in New York and consequently named the newborn Maddison - she spelt hers with two Ds.

A year later, she birthed a baby boy for the same man and named him Ryan-James. She stuck with Louise for the aforementioned deliveries, her newfound family name.

Unfortunately, her relationship with the father of her second and third children didn't last and she would eventually get pregnant for a guy who comforted her one night she was at her lowest moments.

The child was named Connor. The kid that completed the five with the same name was a boy she delivered for a 20-year-old when she was 31 years of age.

One kid didn't want the name Louise

Her fifth child with another man was named Morgan Leigh. According to Kerry, Morgan mentioned when she was little that she didn't want her name having Louise in it.

On why she chose the name Louise despite having the kids for different men, Kerry said:

"...They had different dads, but we all had the Louise family name so it connected them."

