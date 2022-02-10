Seventy-year-old Marinella Beretta died a lonely death two years ago while seated in a chair in her house, but her remains were only discovered a few days ago

This is after members of the local fire brigade who had come over to clear a tree that had fallen in her garden stumbled on her decomposed body

Pathologists are yet to establish the cause of her death, but tests carried on the body indicate that she died sometime towards the end of 2019

The mummified remains of a 70-year-old woman named Marinella Beretta have been discovered sitting in a chair in her house, two years after she died.

Marinella Beretta: Body of 70-Year-Old Italian Woman Found Sitting in Chair 2 Years After She Died

CNN reports that Beretta lived in her house alone near Lake Como in Lombardy, northern Italy,

The decomposed body was discovered by a group of fire brigade members who had come over to clear a tree that had fallen in her garden due to the overgrown vegetation.

According to Como City Hall press officer Francesca Manfredi, the body was found sitting in a chair in the living room.

Further details shared by The Mirror point to the fact that Beretta had sold her house but continued to occupy it under a usufruct agreement; a temporary right to use another individual's property.

The cause of her death is yet to be established, but scientific tests carried out on the body indicate that she died sometime towards the end of 2019.

Had no surviving family

As of the time of filing this report, no relative nor kin had come forward to claim knowledge of the woman, but police are doing investigations to establish if she had any family.

The remains are at the local morgue as a funeral date is set, with Como Mayor Mario Landriscina noting that the local government would take care of the funeral arrangements.

"This is the moment to be together, and even if this woman had no relatives, we could become her relatives," he said while inviting the locals to the burial.

Government figures from Italy show that nearly 40 per cent of the elderly people aged 75 and above lead solitary lives and have no one to reach out to during emergencies, France24 reports.

