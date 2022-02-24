Bridget Bonnie, a Ghanaian lady wrote her desired salary in a diary during her National Service and was offered the same amount on her third job

She wrote down 10 things she wanted God to do for her including getting a job right after service every single day

In a post online, Bridget revealed landing an offer months before completing her one year national service

A young Ghanaian lady by the name of Bridget Bonnie has recently taken to social media to open up about how she manifested her desired salary to life.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on LinkedIn had Bridge sharing that she wrote down the salary she would like to be earning someday in a journal and she got the exact amount in her third job.

The young woman recounted that while having her national service, she used to always write down 10 things she wanted God to do for her and that included getting a job right after her service.

"During my national service days I had a diary, and every morning when I get to work I would write about ten things I want the Lord to do for me", she wrote.

Truly, she landed a job even before completing her service but it did not come with the money she had prayed for.

Just before she had to report to a new job, she got another job which was in line with the programme she read in school and the offer was much higher than the first.

"I got the job but as faith may have it I got a better offer which was in line with my career aspirations so I had to leave"

It was not until her third job that she received the very salary she wished to be paid someday.

"I actually wrote the amount I wanted to be paid I got that amount on my third job. God is faithful"

