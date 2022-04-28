Are We Not Serving a Living God? Man Shares Three Prayer Points He Raised and How The Answers Came
- A man has shared how he received answers to his prayers which he said in 2012 when he went for Post-UTME test
- He said he stood at the Ladoke Akintola University and asked God to help him become a student leader, and for money to finish school
- The man called Abiodum Oluwaseun Laurel said he also asked God for the ability to be part of the solution to issues bothering the school
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
A prayerful man has shared a great testimony of answered prayers. Abiodun Oluwaseun Laurel said he went for his Post-UTME in LAUTech in 2012 and then decided to raise three strong prayer points inside the school premises.
Abiodun said he asked God for the financial means to pay for his educational pursuit in the school.
He equally asked God to make him part of the solution to issues disturbing the school. Also, he asked for help to become a student leader.
Selfless man comes down from car with umbrella & gives it to man in wheelchair in the rain, video goes viral
All three prayers answered
However, 10 years later, Abiodun is back with his testimony as according to him, God answered him.
Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news
While in school, he got a scholarship from the MTN Foundation. He also became a part of the leadership in the school as a student leader.
He wrote in his tweet:
"Same spot in 2012 when I came for post-UTME. I asked for 3 things, I asked God to make me a part of the solution to the issues bedeviling LAUTECH, I asked to become the head of the students during my stay, I asked for a means to cater for my tuition."
See his tweet below:
Twitter users react
@AdejinmiStephen said:
"Indeed the almighty God answers prayer."
@its_orindayo commented:
"And all was accomplished with a legacy."
Lady buys a house after praying for it on Twitter
In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a lady who prayed for a house on Twitter later bought the house.
The lady came to Twitter to share her wonderful testimony and people rejoiced with her.
She also shared beautiful photos of her kitchen and people asked why she didn't share the whole house.
Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in
Source: YEN.com.gh