A young man's unusual performance at at event has recently got many people very surprised online

The video had the unidentified man holding a bench with just his teeth while dancing effortlessly

@gosab123, one follower on Instagram commented: "This guy's teeth fit hold person life together"

A young man has recently got many reacting massively on social media after a video of himself surfaced online.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of yabaleftonline had the man dancing at an event while holding a wooden bench with his teeth.

Young man at an event, surprised lady Photo credit: @yabaleftonline/Instagram, Westend61/Getty Images

The video since it popped up has got many talking on social media. At the time of this publication, about 70,000 people have reacted to the video and close to 3,000 netizens have commented.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@glow.by.cassy replied:

"This one Na juju na "

@rushlunch commented:

Pretty cool but what we consider talent is very alarming ‍♀️

@herecatalyst replied:

Which talent be thah one bench deh my house come try if e hin neck nur shift

From @_thegold:

The talent too much, e cut that girl slide

@diamondkixx replied:

If this guy bite u . To God be the glory

@mascotofcubana commented:

To use teeth carry bench nah talent? Person wey this guy bite no go survive am.

From @gosab123:

This guy teeth fit hold person life together

Watch the video linked below;

