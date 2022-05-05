Ghana’s ace striker Asamoah Gyan's book has been highly publicized and anticipated by Ghanaians

Many well-known dignitaries have been involved in the publication of the book, including the president

Some excerpts from the book have made rounds after it was finally launched, with Gyan giving details of his first love

Ghanaian football legend Asamoah Gyan is one of the most revered personalities in Ghanaian football history and Africa.

Having written his name in the history books, Gyan has decided to write about himself this time in his book entitled LeGyanDary, a befitting name for Ghana’s top goal scorer and one of Africa's all-time best.

Some excerpts from LeGyanDary, which launched on Saturday 30th April by Ghana’s first gentleman Nana Akuffo Addo has made rounds. In a story published by ghanaweb, it seems the love life of a young Asamoah Gyan is the bit of the book which is being talked about.

In the book, Gyan narrates how he fell in love at the age of 14 with a lady he describes as his first true love. Gyan revealed how he met this lady who melted his heart at such a young age. According to him, they met during their basic education at Seven Great Princes Academy in Dansoman.

He describes the moment he met this lady as love at first sight, as a deep affection blossomed within him when he first saw her, a memory he has kept with him till this day.

Gyan paints a picture of the typical dreamy young love you’d find in your favorite romance novel. He talked about how they would hold each other's hands in class and blow kisses to one another and moments when they lost track of time in each other's company which resulted in the beating of the young lady by her strict disciplinarian dad when she got home.

Gyan recollects the day he was moved to confront this lady’s father after their time with each other only rewarded her with cane marks on her palms and back. More details unfold in the dramatic love life of the smallish ‘’legyand’’ in the book.

Asamoah Gyan Cries During Book Launch

In other news YEN.com.gh previously published an article about an emotional Asamoah Gyan at his book launch. Ghana football legend turned author Asamoah Gyan was overwhelmed with emotions while crediting his elder brother, Baffour Gyan, at the launch of his book titled LeGyandary on Saturday. The former Black Stars captain acknowledged his elder brother as the key person whose role elevated him and ensured the success of his career.

