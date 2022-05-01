Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan unveiled his book titled LeGyandary on Saturday, April 30, at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra

The event was honoured by President Nana Akufo-Addo, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Kurt Edwin Simon Okraku, Nana Cheddar, other high-profile personalities

YEN.com.gh has selected some of the best videos from the well-attended occasion for your view

Ghana football legend Asamoah Gyan, famed as Baby Jet, launched his book titled LeGyandary on Saturday, April 30, at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra.

The book highlights the early days of the former Black Stars captain and his rise to prominence as the nation's all-time leading goalscorer.

High-profile personalities, including President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, were some top politicians who graced the occasion.

Also in attendance was the President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simon Okraku, and colleagues from both local and international football scenes, such as former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah and Togolese football legend Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor.

Nana Kwame Bediako (Cheddar), Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, singers Becca and Hajia4Reall are some personalities in the business and entertainment sectors who were present to support the Ghanaian striker.

YEN.com.gh compiled five of the best videos for your view.

1. President Nana Akufo-Addo arriving at the Kempinski Hotel for Asamoah Gyan's book launch.

2. East Legon Executive Fitness Club members, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong and legend Osei Kuffuor arrive for Gyan's book launch. Actress Kalsoume Sinare also appears in the video.

3. Asamoah Gyan poses with Kennedy Agyapong, Emmanual Adebayor, and other colleagues at his book launch.

4. Singer Hajia4Reall looked stunning as she arrived at Kempinski for Asamoah Gyan's book launch.

5. CEO of 4syteTV Ignace Hego, actress Salma Mumin, and singer Hajia4Reall at Baby at Gyan's book launch.

