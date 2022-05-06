A lady named Dion Johnson has recounted a sad story of how a medical doctor who was supposed to help rather broke her down

According to Dion, the physician told her to get a surgery done to remove one of her eyes because it made her look ugly

The stronghearted lady decided not to follow the advice of the callous doctor and now she is grateful for making that decision

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Dion Johnson, a stronghearted lady has inspired many after sharing a rather emotional moment in her life when she had to deal with the most hurtful comment she received.

In a post on her LinkedIn handle, Dion who does not see through one eye indicated that a doctor who was supposed to help her situation made it worse for her when he suggested that she gets the faulty eye removed because it made her ugly.

"You don't look good - it's sticking out of your head too far, we should remove your eye, after all, it's serving NO purpose, and you'll look better without it!" she recalls the medical professional to have said.

Dion Johnson, a lady who sees only through one eye Photo credit: Dion Johnson/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

According to Dion, although she was deeply hurt by the doctor's statement, she decided not to settle for the option of losing a part of herself and that has become a decision she is forever grateful for.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"It would be years later that I would feel called to throw away my artificial eye, unmask and let you see me - for real! I'm so glad I didn't let them throw this part of me in the bin!" she said.

Reactions from social media users

Beverley Douglas said:

Yes Dion say it as it is. I've known you since we were kids and never gave it a second thought that you were blind in one eye. You were just beautiful you. I am so proud of you because you never hid behind anyone. Bless you xxx

Pamela Naa Adorkor A. mentioned:

Really loved reading this. You're an influential woman! We'll let our lights shine everywhere. Thank you for sharing this beautiful story about you. Hope your health is better now post COVID

Ghanaian Doctor Narrates How SHS Teacher Transformed Her Life From Bad Student To Top-Of-Class

Words can either uplift people or discourage them.

On the opposite side, a young medical doctor in Ghana named Ruhaimatu Osman has indicated that she was a bad student back in senior high school, far away from the medical profession until the timely intervention of her teacher.

In a post by US Embassy Ghana, it is indicated that Dr Ruhaimatu Osman, an alumnus of St. Louis Senior High School, works at the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua

According to the young doctor, in her first year of senior high school, the said teacher, Mr Michael Ray Simpson, was introduced to her class as the chemistry teacher.

Source: YEN.com.gh