In a video, a Ghanaian lady recounts her ordeal with a bolt driver. The woman, who was stunned by the events, told her sad story

She narrated how the bolt driver who picked her up verbally abused and drove recklessly on the way to her destination

Netizens were in shock at the woman who was injured by the bolt drivers action's story as they sympathized with her

In a TikTok video, a woman spotted injured on the floor recounted how a bolt driver whose car she boarded threw her out of the vehicle over GH₵5.

In the video, the woman sat helplessly on the floor as she narrated her story to onlookers. She said the driver got angry at her because she was short of GH₵5.

She said:

What happened was I picked the car at Dzorwulu to Newtown, so he was passing through the N1 road and I told him the route he was using was too long and he was driving recklessly, when I complained he said I am a woman I don't know how to drive so I should shut up

Many people were surprised by the events, with many sympathizing with the woman and others narrating similar ordeals they went through

blessingmariam12 was surprised and said:

These the bolt drivers we had to stop take bolt cause they don’t know how to talk to customers very sad

Hajia Halimatu, 22, had a similar experience saying:

This happened to me some months ago hmmmm this bolt drives some are very wicked

Slaybee also had a similar experience as she said:

Same thing happened to me on last year October. I reported him to bolt on all platform n they made me report in the police station. I got justice

Bolt Driver Returns Huge Amounts Of Money He Found In His Car

Elsewhere other bolt drivers are doing good deeds. In a story previously published by YEN.com.gh, an honest bolt driver returned an amount of money a passenger left in his car.

A young Ghanaian man who drives bolt for a living has been in the news for a commendable act of honesty. The young man returned a sum of money a passenger found in his car back to him despite the country’s economic situation.

